All health facilities that could offer abortion will get safe access zones

All health facilities that could offer abortion will get safe access zones

The Oireachtas health committee discussing the Safe Access Zones Bill yesterday. Picture: oireachtas.ie 

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 01:55
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

Safe access zones of 100m will be applied to all healthcare providers to protect them from anti-abortion protests. The protective zones — areas where protesting will be illegal — will cover all facilities that could offer terminations even if they are not doing so.

Terminations are available at 11 maternity units while medical terminations take place at one third of GP practices and some reproductive health clinics.

Enforcing non-protest zones around all facilities reduces the risk of women being targeted for having a termination, the Oireachtas health committee heard on Wednesday during discussions on the Safe Access Zones Bill.

Yvie Murphy, a campaigner for women’s rights and spokeswoman for Together for Safety, which has been campaigning for safe access zones, said: 

“It will absolutely make a difference, not only to the service users but also to GPs who are maybe afraid to offer abortion services at the moment.

Knowing that this 100m safe access will be in place means that they will actually feel safer.

"It would be a blanket across all of them so you can’t protest outside any of them because you don’t know if they are or aren’t providing [terminations].”

The campaign group has spoken with An Garda Síochána about the practicalities of enforcing safe access zones and has urged further discussions to ensure women feel safer when attending an appointment.

Department of Health assistant secretary Muiris O’Connor said they have been working closely with gardaí and the attorney general on the issue.

“The proposals aim to establish a 100m safe access zone around all healthcare facilities that can provide termination of pregnancy services, not just those that currently do, including for example, all hospitals and GP practices,” he said.

In addition, the bill aims to prevent intimidation or harassment of women and healthcare staff.

“We are very conscious too of the chilling effect,” said Mr O’Connor, adding that:  

The actual protests cause harm and distress but fear of protests is constraining the rollout [of services].

Mr O'Connor added that the right to protection must be balanced against the right to legitimate protest.

Bioethics expert Caitriona Mason said discussion continues around penalties and suggestions were made for a centralised record of infringements.

Read More

Abortion law reform urged as campaigners organise march for Savita Halappanavar

More in this section

Close-up of boy having teeth examined GPs, dentists and solicitors among businesses to qualify for energy supports of up to €30k a month 
Discharge of sewage into a river Every day, 7.5m litres of sewage are poured into Irish waters — sixteen years after EU deadline 
Additional measures will tackle energy bills, says Ryan Additional measures will tackle energy bills, says Ryan
Womenabortion care#Womens HealthAbortionHealth (Termination of Pregnancy Services (Safe Access Zones)) Bill 2022Safe Access Zones BillSafe access zonesPerson: Yvie MurphyPerson: Caitriona MasonPerson: Muiris O’ConnorOrganisation: OireachtasOrganisation: Health CommitteeOrganisation: Together for SafetyOrganisation: An Garda SiochanaOrganisation: Department of Health
<p>While the weather made for good content, it also caused dangerous and hazardous conditions. File picture: Andreas Rosar/dpa via AP</p>

Thunderstorms trending as more unsettled weather on the way

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.244 s