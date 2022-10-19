Redress scheme for Mother and Baby home survivors amounts to a cover-up of crimes, says Cairns

The Government has been accused of continuing to facilitate the cover-up of crimes and human rights abuses, during a Dáil debate on redress for mother and baby home survivors.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns hit out at Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman over his redress scheme, which she said is designed to give as little compensation to as small a number of survivors as possible.

Mr O'Gorman faced sharp criticism from across the opposition with TDs voicing fury at the fact the redress scheme does not cover children who spent less than six months in institutions or does not address the trauma of forced family separation or illegal adoptions.

'Cover-up of crimes'

Ms Cairns told the Dáil: "The Government continues to facilitate the cover-up of crimes and human rights abuses and, most cynically and callously, it does so in full knowledge.

"The Minister knows the long history. He knows what survivors are asking for and what the public wants but he clearly seems not to care. His mantra seems to be to do just enough. He will do just enough for a good headline, just enough to look good, and just enough to misrepresent the reality. This is just another form of abuse."

Fellow party member Jennifer Whitmore said it was wrong to exclude children who spent less than six months in institutions as science proves that this part of a person's life has a defining impact on them.

"I have serious concerns about a Minister with responsibility for children who does not understand the developmental and psychological needs of children," she said.

But Sinn Féin's Louise O'Reilly said Mr O'Gorman is "acutely aware" of the importance of the first six months of a child's life, adding that he had set this threshold to limit costs.

"He is doing it so that he can stand here and say that something is being done when he knows that effectively people are going to be excluded."

'Piecemeal scheme

Independent TD Catherine Connolly described the scheme as "piecemeal", adding that the Minister "is doing a certain amount but going no further".

Mr O'Gorman said the Government had gone beyond the recommendations of the Mother and Baby Home Commission in drawing up the redress scheme.

He said "no amount of money" can ever truly undo the hurt that was done by these institutions.

"However, by vindicating the identity of people who were adopted or subject to illegal birth registration, by ensuring that the remains of the children buried at Tuam receive a respectful reburial, by bringing forward a payment scheme that will benefit 34,000 former residents, we are humbly acknowledging the State’s duty to atone for these appalling wrongs and seeking to rebuild the relationship of trust with the people who were so grievously wronged."