Raw sewage flowing through Cork river despite €140m upgrade

Raw sewage flowing through Cork river despite €140m upgrade

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath has told a meeting of the Carrigaline Municipal District Council he has personally witnessed sewage flowing into the Owenabue River and knows of other sightings by locals in recent weeks. File picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Sean O’Riordan

Irish Water is to be asked why raw sewage is still flowing through a river in Carrigaline, Co Cork, after €140m was spent upgrading wastewater infrastructure in the nearby harbour area.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath has told a meeting of the Carrigaline Municipal District Council he has personally witnessed sewage flowing into the Owenabue River and knows of other sightings by locals in recent weeks.

“This is a continual problem in Carrigaline and this shouldn’t be happening. There is also a continuous smell in Shanbally village which was also supposed to be part of the lower harbour scheme (the Cork Lower Harbour Main Drainage Project). 

"The sewerage treatment issues in the Carrigaline, Shanbally and other areas nearby were supposed to be cleaned up by this multi-million euro scheme and now I have to question its effectiveness,” Mr McGrath said.

He and other councillors criticised Irish Water for not addressing repeated breaks to water mains in the Rochestown area, which have left households and businesses in the lower harbour towns of Passage West and Monkstown without water.

Fine Gael councillor Jack White described it as a “serious issue” while Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh wanted to know why there were ongoing water supply issues in Crosshaven.

He said it was no longer acceptable that Irish Water officials occasionally engage with councillors via online meetings and he urged councillors demand they attend in person.

North Cork

Meanwhile, councillors in North Cork are also concerned about delays to flood and sewage schemes which are holding up development in a county town and a village.

Irish Water is planning an upgrade of the sewerage treatment plant in Mitchelstown to see if it can free up some capacity to allow houses to be built in the area.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O’Brien said the issue was dragging on and the only way the town could develop properly is if a new treatment plant was constructed.

County engineer Kevin Morey said an Irish Water report on potential extra capacity at the current plant is expected to be completed by the end of the year and the council can then look at planning applications for houses to see how many can be approved. 

He said he understood councillors’ frustration with the delay.

He also agreed with their frustration on a flood prevention scheme planned some years ago by the OPW for the village of Rathcormac.

Fianna Fáil councillor William O’Leary said “it has been seven or eight years ago since public consultation was done on it. It is necessary for the future development of Rathcormac”. 

Mr Morey said he had written to the OPW last month seeking an update on a timescale for the project but had not received a reply.

Read More

EPA orders Irish Water to stop sludge discharge into River Blackwater from Mallow plant

More in this section

Close-up of boy having teeth examined GPs, dentists and solicitors among businesses to qualify for energy supports of up to €30k a month 
Discharge of sewage into a river Every day, 7.5m litres of sewage are poured into Irish waters — sixteen years after EU deadline 
All health facilities that could offer abortion will get safe access zones All health facilities that could offer abortion will get safe access zones
SewagePlace: CarrigalinePlace: MitchelstownPlace: RathcormacOrganisation: Irish Water
Germany Weather

Thunderstorms trending as more unsettled weather on the way

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s