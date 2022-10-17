Concern at delayed access to Covid prevention treatment

Patient advocates have raised concerns over delayed access to a treatment preventing Covid-19 and the decision to limit eligibility for boosters.

Vulnerable patients have called for faster evaluation of Evusheld, from AstraZeneca.

Trials showed this reduces the risk of catching symptomatic Covid-19 by 77% for six months, it was effective against Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. American health authorities recently said it is less effective against BA.4.6.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) sufferer Rosie McCormack received five Covid-19 vaccines, but testing showed they were not effective.

Living in Germany in May, she received Evusheld.

“My antibody level was 0.2, which just means you have no protection,” she said.

“After I got the medication, the antibody levels went up to over 840, it was like 842 or 844.

That was amazing. I celebrated by going to the grocery store.”

Now unable to access another dose at home, the Sligo woman said: “Everyone has forgotten there is this massive group of people still hiding out at home.”

Irish Cancer Society director of advocacy Rachel Morrogh said: “We think that it's important patients in Ireland don't get left behind when it comes to having access to new tools in the fight against Covid, and that is why we would like the decision on making a preventative treatment available to be accelerated.”

The HSE continues its review, based on “objective, scientific, and economic grounds”.

England has delayed bringing in Evusheld, but 32 countries are using it already.

Boosters

Meanwhile, boosters for healthy people will be limited to over-50s, leaving young carers worried that they could put relatives at risk.

Family Carers Ireland head of communications and carer engagement Catherine Cox said: "Some of their own GPs are offering it to them now, even the under-50s. GPs have been really good on the ground or their local clinics are really good as well.”

But she warned: “It’s inconsistent across the country.

The carers themselves are getting onto their GP and are being accommodated.”

Trinity College Dublin professor of genetics Aoife Mc Lysaght said she hopes the age limit will be changed.

“The new bivalent vaccine includes Omicron as well as the original variant. We offer flu vaccination to everyone every year,” she posted on Twitter.

The Department of Health said the National Immunisation Advisory Council continues to examine evidence, and will make further recommendations if required. There are enough deliveries of bivalent vaccines expected if this advice changes.

Cork University Hospital (39) and University Hospital Limerick (32) have the most Covid patients among 470 in hospitals nationally.