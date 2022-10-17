GPs report high take-up of free contraception

Up until now, the cost of contraception was seen as a barrier to access.

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 18:31
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

There has been a rush of young women going to GPs for free contraception under a new Government scheme.

Up to now, the cost of contraception was seen as a barrier to access, with women choosing to have a copper coil fitted having to pay up to €300.

Under a recently introduced scheme, consultations and insertions are now free, but women who choose to have a coil fitted must still pay for the coil itself, at a cost of €40 to €60.

Irish College of General Practitioners clinical lead in women’s health Ciara McCarthy welcomed the improved access to coils.

“We’ve probably seen an initial rush of patients coming for insertion of long-acting contraceptives,” said Dr McCarthy.

She is hopeful this interest will continue beyond the initial demand.

“We have seen an increase in the last few weeks,” she said, referring to her own practice in Cork.

Patients have identified that they have waited until the scheme was implemented, to come and have their long-acting reversible fitted.

“The only exception to covering devices, unfortunately, is that the copper coil isn’t covered under the scheme as it stands.”

Insertion and appointments are covered.

“The coils are between €40 and €60, depending on the individual pharmacy and the individual device. They are not currently covered for medical card patients, so it is a licensing issue,” she said.

Dr McCarthy described this as a loophole and said a solution is being examined.

