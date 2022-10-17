Public consultation to be held on banning ‘wasteful’ disposable vapes

Public consultation to be held on banning ‘wasteful’ disposable vapes
Minister of State Ossian Smyth (Julien Behal/PA)
Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 09:58
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The Irish government is to carry out a public consultation over a number of months looking to ban “wasteful” disposable vape products, a junior minister has said.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth, who has responsibility for public procurement, eGovernment and the circular economy, said that research shows around half of young people who vape use disposable vapes.

“My concern as someone responsible for the circular economy, is that this product, which contains lithium iron batteries, electronics and so on, is used for a very short period of time and then thrown away,” he said on RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

“And that is just very wasteful, and it’s also something that has happened very suddenly in the last number of months that these suddenly appeared.

“If you went to a summer festival, you would have seen these very brightly coloured tubes all over the ground everywhere. So they’re an innovation which I think is making the world a worse place.”

Mr Smyth mentioned the Circular Economy Act that allows a ban on single-use products and the EU’s single use plastic directive as possible ways to ban disposable vapes.

“I know you can never completely ban a product. There are always ways to find your way around it. But we’re at the stage now where it’s the default option,” he said.

The Government is currently advancing its tobacco and nicotine inhaling products bill through the Irish parliament, which aims to regulate the strength of the products and the age group they can be sold to.

Mr Smyth said that this is priority legislation for the current Dail term and that he expects it to be implemented within the coalition government’s term in office.

Read More

Irish Rail closes anomaly which gave wily passengers cheaper fares on Cork and Galway routes

More in this section

Explosion at Donegal service station Gardaí begin door-to-door enquiries as they probe cause of Creeslough explosion
Senior couple going over bills 1.4m people will get autumn double payment this week 
Bank holiday getaway Pro-IRA chanting at airport condemned
VapePlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>"Central to the case are our client’s allegations of abuse by the late Lord Louis Mountbatten," KRW Law said.</p>

Mountbatten child abuse allegation to be heard in Belfast court on Tuesday

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s