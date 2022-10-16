Pro-IRA chanting at airport condemned

Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 13:02
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A number of politicians have condemned footage which appears to show a group of passengers at Dublin Airport singing a pro-IRA song.

The video was posted to social media on Saturday and features lyrics from Celtic Symphony by The Wolfe Tones.

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin North West Paul McAuliffe said “We build the case for a united Ireland by creating a shared island.

“One doesn’t necessarily lead to the other but it makes this place we call home a better place for all of us to live.

“Dropping a few lyrics isn’t a great sacrifice to make others feel included and part of us.”

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said on Twitter: “More disgraceful behaviour.

“We are seeing a growing pattern of incidents in sectarian chants across different parts of society.

“Real dangers in this in this type of conduct becoming normalised or seen as acceptable.

“Attempts at trying to rationalise this are as pathetic as the actual chanting.

“There was no good IRA with just a ‘few mistakes’. It was all bad.”

This is profoundly disrespectful to the victims of terrorism

Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker said: “I am deeply shocked and concerned to see this behaviour in Dublin Airport.

“This is profoundly disrespectful to the victims of terrorism.”

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said: “daa operates Dublin Airport and our top priority is to ensure the safety and security of passengers and staff and to operate the airport in an efficient manner.

“The responsibility for passenger behaviour in this instance rests entirely with the passengers in question.”

The incident comes days after a video showing members of the Ireland national women’s football team singing the same pro-IRA chant was condemned by victims of terrorism.

The Football Association of Ireland apologised for the video, which circulated online after Ireland qualified for the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

