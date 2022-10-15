Thunderstorm warning in place for Munster and Connacht

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 15:20
Michelle McGlynn

A thunderstorm warning is currently in place for large parts of the country.

The status yellow warning has been issued for Munster, Connacht and Donegal.

It came into effect at 8.30am on Saturday morning and will run until 9pm.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected coupled with strong and gusty southwesterly winds with a chance of hail.

Met Éireann has warned of disruption including spot flooding and dangerous road conditions.

People should be especially careful near the coast.

While there is no weather warning in place in the east of the country, they will not escape the bad weather.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said there have already been bad thunderstorms and there are more on the way.

The strongest of the winds and rain will be in the west but will move across to the east of the country, he said.

