Creeslough funeral: Leona Harper was her family's 'little miracle'

Leona Harper was a young girl with a big heart who lived a full life, mourners at the 14-year-old's funeral were told.

Leona was one of 10 people killed in an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal last Friday.

Fr Michael Carney said that like most children her age, there were four important anchors in her life: family, friends, hobbies, and school.

The priest said: “Leona brightened her world with a gentle but feisty character, a unique personality, a distinctive array of talents and interests which for you, who loved her, were both memorable and life-giving.”

He said her parents Hugh and Donna talked of their daughter as their “little miracle”.

When Leona's big brother Anthony was born, Donna was told that there was no prospect of her conceiving another child.

“But seven years later something unexpected happened: Leona arrived — hence the little miracle,” he recalled.

Leona Harper.

Addressing Leona's parents, Fr Carney said: “You, her mum and dad, talk of your daughter as a gem.

“It is often a line and a term we use about someone we love. But given how unexpected and welcome Leona was to you in your life, your little daughter was indeed a precious gem.

“Gems shine, gems sparkle and gems attract us.

"Leona shone brightly and beautifully throughout her short life, sparkled with energy and fun and attracted so many friends to her circle.”

He said Donna and Hugh have spoken of Leona as “quiet, no trouble and always helpful”.

Her interests and pursuits were, he said, many, varied and indeed surprising.

“She was into her music and dance and was developing an eye for hair and fashion,” Fr Carney said.

“But there was so much more.

“Leona loved the outdoors. She fished, she wondered to her dad recently when they would go hunting again.

“She loved the peace and serenity of Gartan lake. A love of animals developed into an appreciation for farming and agriculture — and a passion for tractors.

“She was beginning to figure in her rugby club as a gifted player, and like many girls, the exploits and success of Kelly Harrington and Katie Taylor had sparked an interest in boxing.”

At the start of the funeral, Fr Carney spoke of everyone being in communities and in a county reeling from last Friday’s tragedy in Creeslough.

The waves of shock and sadness have reached every corner of this county.

“They have brought us together to pray for those gone from us and to stand together in support of those bereft.

“This afternoon we gather in prayer to honour one of the youngest victims of this tragedy.

"In the way we think of and appreciate life, Leona’s time on this earth was short — too short.

“But she lived life to the full, she has made her unique contribution, left her imprint and contributed to the lives of those she loved, lived and laughed with.”

The service was held in the same church Leona had been baptised in in February 2008.

Family members and mourners help carry the coffin of 14-year-old Leona Harper. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

It was also where she had her First Communion and where, three years ago, she had been Confirmed.

Fr Carney also said: “Leona may have lived a little life but she lived a very full life.

“Its brevity will make her contribution to her family, to her friends and her schools all the more radiant and bright.

“She brought her own unique qualities to the lives of those she loved, lived and laughed with.

“She has left a lasting impression of vitality, optimism and endeavour.”

The funeral was the last of two today of the 10 victims of last Friday’s blast at apartments over the Nearby supermarket at the Applegreen filling station in Creeslough.

Hundreds of school children lined the route to the church, waiting patiently in the rain.

Martina Martin's funeral also took place on Thursday morning.

The funerals of Jessica Gallagher, 24, and Martin McGill, 49, were held in Creeslough on Tuesday.

The funerals of Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, were held in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon, while a service for James O’Flaherty, 48, was held in the morning in Derrybeg.