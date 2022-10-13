Mother of four Martina Martin had an abundance of love, Creeslough funeral hears 

Father John Joe Duffy blesses the coffin of Martina Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 11:57
Neil Michael

Creeslough victim Martina Martin had an abundance of love and was the “ultimate mammy bear”, mourners at the mother-of-four’s funeral has heard.

Ms Martin, 49, was working in the shop when the explosion took place at a service station in the rural Co Donegal village.

Crowds once again lined the streets and gathered at the entrance to St Michael’s Church to say goodbye to another member of their community.

Martina Martin (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Addressing her children — Sean, Neil, Oisin and Gráinne — Fr John Joe Duffy said: "She stuck up for you, no matter what, through thick and thin. She was always very proud of you.

“You were blessed to have the best mother. She believed in you and she wanted you to be happy.”

Ms Martin was also described as a “loyal sister” who always had her siblings’ backs.

Fr Duffy paid tribute to her as a woman who was “the voice of reason when others were hurting”, and who was “the kindest friend you could have”.

She was “the life and soul of a night out” and he recalled her “cheeky, mischievous smile”.

“If we were having a bad day, her quick wit picked us up,” he said.

He reminded mourners that even though the church was closed during pandemic lockdowns, the nearby supermarket at the Applegreen filling station was open and she would be there all the time.

“She was a frontline person in the community,” Fr Duffy said. “She was one of the people serving her community throughout Covid." 

The gifts brought up included a framed picture of her family and one of her coffee cups. She was rarely seen without one in her hand, Fr Duffy told mourners.

Lastly, to symbolise her love of dark chocolate, a box of Black Magic chocolates was brought up.

President Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach’s aide-de-camp are among those attending the service.

The service is the sixth funeral for the victims of Friday’s tragedy, and the fifth to be held at St Michael’s Church.

The funerals of Jessica Gallagher, 24, and Martin McGill, 49, were held in Creeslough on Tuesday.

The funerals of Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, were held in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon, while a service for James O’Flaherty, 48, was held in the morning in Derrybeg.

— additional reporting from PA

