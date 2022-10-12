Children as young as 12 presenting to mental health charity with thoughts of self-harm

Children as young as 12 presenting to mental health charity with thoughts of self-harm

Sarah Cullinan, director of Services at Jigsaw, said: 'Every day at Jigsaw we hear from more and more young people who are feeling isolated, fearful and anxious about the future. The fact that they often struggle to get the support they need and deserve only adds to their anxiety and distress.' Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 15:00
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

Children as young as 12 were among the 1,083 young people seen by Jigsaw who expressed a desire to hurt themselves, according to research looking at presentations over a seven-year period.

The study looked at the presentations of 9,673 young people to the countrywide mental health service, with issues including levels of psychological distress, age, and gender.

Researchers from the Schools of Psychology at University College Dublin and Ulster University found 11.2% of all those young people had expressed a desire — at some stage — to hurt themselves; something lead author Neil Mac Dhonnagáin said was "quite alarming".

It found participants who had thoughts of self-harm were aged as young as 12.

The presentations took place between September 2013 and February 2019, with those attending ranging in age from 12 to 25.

Mr Mac Dhonnagáin said the main reason for presenting to Jigsaw was anxiety — something which impacted more than half of those who attended Jigsaw.

Low mood — seen as one of the indicators of depression — was cited by 40% of those who presented to Jigsaw, while other reasons for presenting given by the young people included stress, sleep changes, anger, family problems, isolating from others or withdrawal, self-criticism, low self-esteem, and panic attacks. Those contacting Jigsaw could give several reasons for doing so.

The levels of 'risky behaviour' cited by young people presenting with Jigsaw over the period was relatively low — 4.2% for alcohol and 3.7% for drugs.

Suicidal thoughts

Expressing suicidal thoughts is not sufficient to be seen by Camhs and Mr Mac Dhonnagáin said there was international recognition "of what is known as the 'missing middle'.

"There are a lot of people who fall between what primary care [including Jigsaw] and secondary care [including Camhs] offers.

"The My World Survey 2 from 2019 [The National Study of Youth Mental Health in Ireland] gave insight into mental health in the general population of young people. Their data showed self-harm was prevalent among young people in first year of secondary school, although it was more common among older pupils. 

"They actually had higher levels of self-harm in their sample than we saw among young people coming to Jigsaw — this is to be expected to some degree as Jigsaw is more focused on mild to moderate mental health difficulties arising for young people."

Last month, Jigsaw launched its annual report and said it offered an increasing number of appointments to young people last year, alongside its highest-ever number of referrals. 

Referrals to its community-based services were up by 24% year-on-year, and there was an increase of 54% in appointments offered, as well as a 104% increase in demand for its online live chat service, and a 144% increase in demand for its email support.

Jigsaw also said Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis had meant mental health services were now stretched like never before.

Sarah Cullinan, director of Services at Jigsaw, said: "Every day at Jigsaw we hear from more and more young people who are feeling isolated, fearful and anxious about the future. The fact that they often struggle to get the support they need and deserve only adds to their anxiety and distress."

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

Read More

Poor provision of mental health services for young people a 'key concern', report finds

More in this section

Classic bar Price of pint 'needs to be €20' to make a profit
Explosion at Donegal service station Higgins: People of Creeslough showing great example of solidarity 
Staffing crisis leaves long Covid patients waiting five months to be seen at clinics Staffing crisis leaves long Covid patients waiting five months to be seen at clinics
#Mental Health#Childrens HealthOrganisation: JigsawOrganisation: CAMHS
<p>Mourners comfort each other as they arrive for the funeral mass of James Monaghan and and his mother Catherine O'Donnell. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire</p>

Creeslough victims Catherine O’Donnell and son James will be forever 'hand-in-hand'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s