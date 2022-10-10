Poor provision of mental health services for young people a 'key concern', report finds

Poor provision of mental health services for young people a 'key concern', report finds

The independent report on the new policy framework for children in Ireland published on Monday by the Department of Children noted that one in 10 respondents could not identify anything positive when asked what is going well for children and young people in Ireland today. File picture

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 17:38
Sean Murray

Poor provision of mental health services and long waiting lists for health services were among the “most dominant messages” that arose in a consultation on the Government’s proposed new strategy for children and young people in Ireland.

Furthermore, it was said that more must be done to respond to the impact of Covid-19 on children and young people and a rethink is needed on how essential services are delivered to children if situations such as the pandemic lockdowns arise again.

An independent report on the new policy framework for children in Ireland was published on Monday by the Department of Children. It noted that one in 10 respondents could not identify anything positive when asked what is going well for children and young people in Ireland today.

“Many respondents qualified their responses to say that not all children and young people benefit from these improvements,” such as access to education and healthcare, the report said.

The Government received over 270 responses to its public consultation on the framework. Most (58%) came from professionals/service providers in this area, 22% came from children and 20% came from parents.

Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman, has said that the new policy framework will set out the vision and priorities of the Government over the next five years and “have a real impact on the systems and services that support children, young people and families”. He also said it would “take on board the criticism of the range of low-level commitments in the previous framework”.

Among the most common problems cited among respondents ahead of this new framework was in mental health services. “Even when services are available and accessed, respondents described failures within the system,” the report said.

“These included inappropriate referrals, not getting the support from the right professionals, specialist services not able to meet the need, children being referred to adult wards, poor access to (child-friendly) counselling, and services not being responsive to young people’s needs.” 

The report noted other descriptions of poor access to crisis interventions for children and families where suicide and self-harm is an issue.  Another service provider said the increased referrals to domestic violence support indicated a need for additional early prevention, while services in general were described as “under-resourced and short staffed”.

The experience of children with disabilities was noted, with some children described as “falling through gaps and long waiting lists for assessments and services”.

“They described a lack of co-ordination of services, delays in assessments, diagnoses, delayed access to early intervention services, poor support and respite for families (resulting in overburdened families), and educational needs not being met,” the report said.

Problems were also cited within education, issues around children in poverty and in precarious housing situations.

There were calls to secularise education, reform the junior and senior cycles and revise the curriculum to focus more on life skills as well as diversity and respect.

Among the priorities for reform under the new policy framework, the report grouped them under general headings of rethink, reform and resource education (mentioned by 63% of respondents), improve wellbeing and mental health services (48%) and addressing social inclusion (44%).

After the recent Budget, Mr O’Gorman said that €8 million was being set aside to go towards the new policy framework. The Government is expected to publish it early in the new year.

Read More

Funding unveiled for round-the-clock online mental health supports for third-level students

More in this section

Explosion at Donegal service station Gardaí keep rubble from Creeslough explosion under surveillance at separate location
Garda stock Man, 20s, in critical condition following collision between car and lorry
Explosion at Donegal service station Creeslough explosion: First paramedic on scene feared service station would blow up
#Mental Health#Childrens HealthPerson: Roderic O'GormanOrganisation: Department of Children
<p>The same consultant, an emergency medicine consultant, was eventually paid €758,000 last year — nearly four times their basic salary of €199,000.</p>

Consultant paid €522k more than base salary in 'compensatory rest' payments, report finds

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.243 s