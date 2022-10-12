Michael D Higgins attends funeral for Creeslough blast victim James O’Flaherty

Michael D Higgins attends funeral for Creeslough blast victim James O’Flaherty

President Michael D. Higgins (right) arrives for the funeral mass of James O’Flaherty (Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 11:22
PA Reporters

President Michael D Higgins is attending the latest funeral for a victim of the Creeslough service station explosion.

The funeral service for James O’Flaherty, 48, is taking place at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, Co Donegal.

James O’Flaherty, one of the 10 victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Speaking at the service, Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh said the family of Mr O’Flaherty were not alone in their grief.

The cleric told the funeral mass: “As we gather here this morning in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, we do so to celebrate, we do so to remember.

“I hope and pray that his wife Tracey, and his son Hamish, a very brave and a courageous young man, I hope that both of you find comfort and support not only in those who have joined you in the church here inside and the many outside as well, but those who have sent messages of condolence to both of you.

“The crowds that have gathered in the funeral home and the multitudes who lined the roadsides and who stood in silent prayer, standing, waiting and bowing when the hearse carrying James’s mortal remains passed by.

“Tracey and Hamish, I hope this is a source of strength and consolation to both of you.

“You are not alone in your sadness and grief, in your sorrow and your mourning.”

Mr O’Flaherty was originally from Sydney in Australia but had been living in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough, with his wife and son.

Ten people were killed in Friday’s explosion.

Gardaí continue to investigate the cause of the explosion in a building complex which included the service station, a shop and apartments.

Two of the 10 victims – Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill – were laid to rest after funeral masses in Creeslough on Tuesday.

The 10 victims were aged from five to 59.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins is attending a funeral for one of the victims of the Creeslough disaster (PA)

The other victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who were in the shop to buy a birthday cake; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; and 49-year-old Martina Martin.

Read More

Who were the victims of the Donegal tragedy?

More in this section

File Photo Today HIQA will release Report into Portlaoise Hospital. Residents 'not kept safe from all forms of abuse at all times', watchdog finds
Angela Lansbury, star of 'Murder, She Wrote', dies aged 96 Angela Lansbury, star of 'Murder, She Wrote', dies aged 96
Trinity blames 'underfunding' as college slips further down global university rankings Trinity blames 'underfunding' as college slips further down global university rankings
Donegal#Creeslough ExplosionPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
<p>The graffiti and clean-up operation at the Iranian Embassy on Merrion Road, Dublin. Picture: Sarah Slater</p>

Iran's embassy in Dublin daubed with graffiti as protests over Mahsa Amini's death intensify

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s