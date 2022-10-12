Michael D Higgins attends funeral for Creeslough blast victim James O’Flaherty

President Michael D Higgins is attending the latest funeral for a victim of the Creeslough service station explosion.

The funeral service for James O’Flaherty, 48, is taking place at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, Co Donegal.

James O’Flaherty, one of the 10 victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Speaking at the service, Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh said the family of Mr O’Flaherty were not alone in their grief.

The cleric told the funeral mass: “As we gather here this morning in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, we do so to celebrate, we do so to remember.

“I hope and pray that his wife Tracey, and his son Hamish, a very brave and a courageous young man, I hope that both of you find comfort and support not only in those who have joined you in the church here inside and the many outside as well, but those who have sent messages of condolence to both of you.

“The crowds that have gathered in the funeral home and the multitudes who lined the roadsides and who stood in silent prayer, standing, waiting and bowing when the hearse carrying James’s mortal remains passed by.

“Tracey and Hamish, I hope this is a source of strength and consolation to both of you.

“You are not alone in your sadness and grief, in your sorrow and your mourning.”

Mr O’Flaherty was originally from Sydney in Australia but had been living in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough, with his wife and son.

Ten people were killed in Friday’s explosion.

Gardaí continue to investigate the cause of the explosion in a building complex which included the service station, a shop and apartments.

Two of the 10 victims – Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill – were laid to rest after funeral masses in Creeslough on Tuesday.

The 10 victims were aged from five to 59.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins is attending a funeral for one of the victims of the Creeslough disaster (PA)

The other victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who were in the shop to buy a birthday cake; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; and 49-year-old Martina Martin.