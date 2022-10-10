'He just didn’t stop until he got her': Mother of Creeslough victim praises digger driver

The father of 14-year-old Leona Harper, one of the victims of the Creeslough explosion, has described her as a “little gem” as the aunt of Jessica Gallagher — another victim — spoke of how she was to start a new job today.

Leona and Jessica, 24, were among the 10 people killed in the devastating explosion in Co. Donegal on Friday afternoon.

Hugh Harper told Co. Donegal radio station Highland Radio: “Leona was a little gem, very outgoing, very friendly, a lovely person, very quiet, laid-back, loved life, loved the outdoors, walking through fields, going fishing, spending time with friends, going to car shows.”

Mr Harper added: “She was very special, very, very special. She’s going to be very sorely missed.”

Leona’s mother Donna thanked the digger driver who found her body after a 24-hour search.

“I didn’t personally know the digger driver — a massive thank you to him because he just didn’t stop until he got her,” she said.

“Twenty-four hours before we got her and she was the last taken out. The doctors and everything, everybody was amazing the way they treated the whole scene from start to finish with nothing more than respect.”

The 10 victims (top row, left to right) Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill, 49.

Meanwhile, the heartbroken aunt of Jessica Gallagher said the 24-year-old was due to start a new job today.

Also speaking to Highland Radio, Dolores Gallagher said Jessica was due to start work in Belfast as a fashion designer.

Ms Gallagher also spoke of the family bringing her remains home last night by moonlight.

“Jessica was, as her photographs show, the most beautiful young woman,” she said.

“She was very artistic. She qualified as a fashion designer. She was to finally start her job as a fashion designer today.

“Today was the day she was starting her new professional life as a fashion designer in Belfast.

“And she had just finished her first commission.”

She also said Jessica, whose funeral will be held in Creeslough on Tuesday at 11am, loved her village and life there.

“She was so proud of and had loved her locality,” she said.

“She loved Creeslough so much.

“When she was a student in Paris, one of her assignments was to work on something from home and she produced a beautiful picture of Muckish Mountain in the moonlight.”

Mrs Gallagher added: “We took her remains home yesterday in the moonlight.”

She also thanked everyone for their support of the Gallagher family.

“Neighbours have been unbelievably kind and generous with their offers of help,” she said.

And she praised the “tactful way” everyone has been so supportive.

These, she said, included “those other poor people who have been bereaved or have injured family members and loved ones and still managed to find the courage and strength to make contact to offer condolences”.

She added: “So, on behalf of the entire family, I'd like to thank everyone for that.”