Fundraising efforts under way to help those affected by Creeslough explosion

Fundraising efforts to help the families of those killed and injured in Friday’s filling station blast in Creeslough have seen hundreds of thousands raised by the public.

A five-year-old girl and her father, who were buying a birthday cake, were among 10 people killed in the devastating explosion in Co Donegal on Friday afternoon.

A Go Fund Me page has seen €285,060 of a €20,000 goal raised as of 1pm on Monday, while An Post and the Irish Red Cross have also set up a fund.

Gerard McFadden, who lives in Brisbane Australia but is originally from Creeslough, set up the GoFundMe.

He said: “I woke up to the devastating news that an explosion in Applegreen garage has claimed multiple fatalities and injuries in my hometown of Creeslough Co Donegal Ireland.

“I would like to raise as much funds as possible to help the families of the deceased and injured through these challenging times ahead.

“Thoughts and prayers are with the families and all the community.

“Rest In Peace to the lives lost.”

The 10 victims (top row, left to right) Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill, 49.

A few short hours after setting it up, he put up a post on the page, which read: “Hi folks. Overwhelmed by your generous donations, we have reached our goal already.

“Let’s hope we can raise even more for all the families affected.

“Let’s keep Creeslough in our thoughts and prayers.”

Mr McFadded said he will "liaise will the Creeslough Community Association" and discuss the needs of the community.

Creeslough Community Support Fund

Meanwhile, An Post and the Irish Red Cross have invited the public to donate to a support fund to help those impacted by the Creeslough explosion.

The postal service said people could make donations to the Creeslough Community Support Fund at its post offices nationwide from Monday.

It said the funds raised would be channelled through the Irish Red Cross to provide help to those bereaved, injured or made homeless by the blast.

“The An Post board, management and staff across Ireland send their deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to all those who have lost loved ones in the Cresslough tragedy, to those who are injured, to the Postmistress and Post Office staff and all the Creeslough community,” the postal service said in a statement.

“An Post will accept donations for a special Creeslough Community Support Fund at all its 920 Post Offices nationwide from this Monday, 10 October.

“All donations by cash or debit card will be channelled through the Irish Red Cross to provide practical support and services to all those who have been bereaved, injured or made homeless by Friday’s tragedy. There will be no fee payable for making donations.

“An Post and the Irish Red Cross will work with state service providers and local groups to ensure that supports are available to all those who need them in the weeks and months ahead.”

Long-term assistance

The Irish Red Cross said the Creeslough Community Support Fund will provide rapid and long-term assistance to the Cleeslough community.

"All donations to this fund will be dedicated to the support of those who have been bereaved, injured, made homeless, or left without an income as a result of the tragedy," it said.

"In the days and weeks ahead, the Irish Red Cross will work with the community of Creeslough to ensure that all contributions will be used effectively and as needed to assist those affected by this incident."