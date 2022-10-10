DPP begins criminal prosecution of former Bord Pleanála deputy chair Paul Hyde

DPP begins criminal prosecution of former Bord Pleanála deputy chair Paul Hyde

Paul Hyde. File Picture

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 21:13

Former An Bord Pleanála deputy chairman Paul Hyde is to face criminal prosecution as part of a garda investigation into his conduct during his time working for the planning authority.

The planning board has been under intense pressure for the past six months after a series of allegations of potential conflicts of interest were made against Mr Hyde.

Mr Hyde, who has denied any wrongdoing on his part, stood back from his duties in May pending an investigation into his decisions by senior counsel Remy Farrell. Mr Hyde ultimately resigned from the board last July.

Remy Farrell sent his report on the matter to Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, who in turn, sent it to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Standards in Public Office Commissions (SIPO), and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Gardaí submitted a file to the DPP after an investigation was conducted by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Mr Hyde, 49, has not commented publicly on the matter.

The Department of Housing confirmed that proceedings have been instituted against Mr Hyde by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a statement, a spokesperson said "We are aware that proceedings have been instituted against Mr Hyde. The DPP has requested that the report by Mr Remy Farrell SC not be published or otherwise released until such a time as the proceedings have been concluded."

More in this section

Two arrested after cocaine worth €1.2m seized at Dublin Port Two arrested after cocaine worth €1.2m seized at Dublin Port
Explosion at Donegal service station Enormity of Creeslough tragedy ‘dawning’ as people prepare for first funerals
Consultant paid €522k more than base salary in 'compensatory rest' payments, report finds Consultant paid €522k more than base salary in 'compensatory rest' payments, report finds
PlanningGardai#An Bord PleanálaPerson: Paul HydePerson: Remy FarrellOrganisation: An Bord PleanálaOrganisation: DPPOrganisation: Department of HousingOrganisation: Director of Public Prosecutions
<p>Thomas Dooley who was fatally wounded at an incident at Rath Cemetery in Tralee during a funeral service there. Pictured with him is his wife Siobhan, who was also injured and taken to hospital. Pic Facebook.</p>

Third man arrested in connection with Kerry cemetery killing

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.2 s