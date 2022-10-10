DPP begins criminal prosecution of former Bord Pleanála deputy chair Paul Hyde

Former An Bord Pleanála deputy chairman Paul Hyde is to face criminal prosecution as part of a garda investigation into his conduct during his time working for the planning authority.
The planning board has been under intense pressure for the past six months after a series of allegations of potential conflicts of interest were made against Mr Hyde.
Mr Hyde, who has denied any wrongdoing on his part, stood back from his duties in May pending an investigation into his decisions by senior counsel Remy Farrell. Mr Hyde ultimately resigned from the board last July.
Remy Farrell sent his report on the matter to Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, who in turn, sent it to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Standards in Public Office Commissions (SIPO), and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Gardaí submitted a file to the DPP after an investigation was conducted by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.
Mr Hyde, 49, has not commented publicly on the matter.
The Department of Housing confirmed that proceedings have been instituted against Mr Hyde by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
In a statement, a spokesperson said "We are aware that proceedings have been instituted against Mr Hyde. The DPP has requested that the report by Mr Remy Farrell SC not be published or otherwise released until such a time as the proceedings have been concluded."