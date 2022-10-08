'Those who dug with their hands': heroic frontline workers praised for Donegal response

'Those who dug with their hands': heroic frontline workers praised for Donegal response

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where seven people have now been confirmed dead. 

Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 10:31

Tributes have been paid to the frontline workers who worked tirelessly through the night in Creeslough, Co Donegal following yesterday's tragic explosion.

At the time of writing, seven deaths have been confirmed in the incident, which happened yesterday afternoon.

Rescuers continue to work at the site.

Paying tribute, Brendan O'Connor, president of the Garda Representative Association, said, "I’ve never seen anything like the effort put in by the emergency services, north and south, those that dug with their bare hands, those who drove machines, and those who fed and watered us. We have lost so many members of this small community that there really are no words."

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has expressed sympathies with the community of Creeslough, Co Donegal and offered full support to emergency workers.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Our deepest sympathies are firstly with the families who have tragically lost a loved one following yesterday’s incident in Creeslough. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anam.

“Our thoughts and solidarity are with our colleagues across the emergency services who have been working on the scene since yesterday. In the middle of a terrible tragedy, emergency services and Letterkenny University Hospital staff are doing all they can to support the bereaved and the wider community of Creeslough.

“INMO members in Donegal are now operating in extremely difficult circumstances. Our organisation will continue to offer our full support and solidarity with our members in the North-West in the extremely difficult days and weeks ahead.”

Seven confirmed dead as rescue operation continues

