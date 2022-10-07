Breaking: Explosion destroys petrol station in Donegal

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in Creeslough. Pic: Donegal Online Facebook page.

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 16:55
Stephen Maguire

An explosion has destroyed a service station in Co Donegal.

The explosion happened at the Applegreen Service Station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough just after 3pm.

Roads into the village have been cordoned off.

A number of emergency vehicles including fire engines and ambulances are at the scene.

It is not known if anybody has been injured in the incident.

The explosion has resulted in a major collapse at the premises.

A number of cars have been damaged as a result of falling debris.

The main part of the building which also contains apartments have been severely damaged.

More to follow...

