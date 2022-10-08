'A terrible blow': President Higgins pays tribute to explosion victims

'A terrible blow': President Higgins pays tribute to explosion victims

Emergency services at the scene of suspected explosion at a service station in the north Donegal village of Creeslough. Picture: NW newspix

Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 10:30

President Michael D Higgins has, this morning, paid tribute to those killed and injured in the tragedy in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Gardaí have confirmed that seven people are now dead following yesterday's explosion at a service station in Co Donegal.

Rescue crews worked through the night to search for people possibly buried under the rubble with fears of more fatalities.

Writing this morning, President Higgins said, “May I, as President, express what I know will be the shock shared by all people throughout the country on learning of the terrible tragedy which has unfolded in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

"All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.

"This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.

"Special tribute must be paid to those members of the local community and emergency services across the island who have reacted so swiftly to the scene of the explosion and have continued to work through the night.

"All of our best thoughts and prayers go to those who have lost their lives and their families.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

Seven confirmed dead as rescue operation continues

