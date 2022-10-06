Ukrainian leader thanks Ireland for humanitarian support

Ukrainian leader thanks Ireland for humanitarian support

Denys Shmyhal thanked Ireland for the humanitarian support provided to more than 54,000 people.

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 20:45
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

The Ukrainian prime minister has told the Taoiseach that people who fled the war to Ireland have praised the reception and treatment they have received.

During a bilateral meeting with Micheál Martin in Prague, Denys Shmyhal thanked Ireland for the humanitarian support provided to more than 54,000 people who have fled the war.

The two leaders discussed the progress of the war and the Taoiseach praised the remarkable efforts of the Ukrainian people following recent military gains.

Mr Shmyhal told the Taoiseach that Ukrainians have reported how “welcome and happy” they are in Ireland.

Providing aid

Both men discussed global efforts at providing aid to Ukraine, which will help the country continue to resist Russia.

They also spoke about the need to make Russian figures culpable in the future for war crimes and the kind of expertise Ukraine could use in various fields.

Mr Martin held a number of bilateral meetings on the fringes of a European summit in the Czech capital.

It is understood that Albanian prime minister Rama was very interested in Ireland’s economic development and discussed cooperation in Irish expertise in infrastructure projects.

The Taoiseach offered Ireland’s support to Albania’s accession journey.

