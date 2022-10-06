State should subsidise housing for Defence Forces members who cannot get mortgages, conference hears

Disused former married quarters left to rot in many of the country’s military installations should be refurbished as affordable homes for members of the Defence Forces who cannot get mortgages.

Delegates attending the PDForra annual conference in Co Donegal voted to seek discussions with the Department of Defence and military management so that new entrants especially could avail of an affordable housing scheme which would improve morale and retention of personnel.

One delegate said that in the past 10 years it had become “an emerging trend” that newly-enlisted personnel were finding it “hugely difficult to qualify for a mortgage” as some financial institutions did not regard them as viable due to their low pay. One delegate said:

The youth of this country who protect the State deserve to be helped.

Another said personnel struggle to buy a home within a decent distance of work.

The delegate said in the US, the military provides financial support for accommodation near bases and the British military provides accommodation at bases, rent allowances, and discounted travel and childcare. Many other European militaries also offer similar supports, but Irish Defence Forces personnel get none.

Meanwhile, delegates said members of the Defence Forces need “to be treated with more dignity and respect” when it comes to mounting ceremonial duties.

They said this regularly involves them being bused very long distances in the dead of night and they often have to change into ceremonial uniforms on the side of the road.

PDForra members want to ensure that any unit, corps, or formation tasked with ceremonial duties away from their home station are in future provided with overnight accommodation close to where the ceremony is taking place.

“This involves a bit of dignity and respect, which we’re told we’re entitled to," the speaker said.

It’s also not acceptable for personnel to have to get out of a bus and change on the side of the road.

Delegates are also demanding that military management provide them with lighter summer ceremonial uniforms as the current uniforms are too heavy for summer conditions.

One delegate described how members of the Defence Forces had to stand for more than an hour earlier this year, awaiting the arrival of dignitaries at the opening of a new public park adjacent to the naval headquarters on Haulbowline Island in Cork Harbour.

He said the uniforms were so heavy and the heat so intense that three of the group “nearly dropped".

“We need to have a summer uniform; it’s just not fair,” he added.

Delegates have also demanded that members of the Defence Forces, retired members, and families of deceased members receive a 100-year medal commemorating their role in the founding of the State and their service to it ever since.

One speaker said An Garda Síochána recently presented such a medal to its members and retired members and that it is only right that the same thing is done by the Department of Defence and military management.

“It’s to do with respect and would certainly help with morale,” he said.