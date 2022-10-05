Defence Forces members' rations rate increased — but still less than prisoners

It emerged that for some weeks frontline members of the Defence Forces had seen their rations getting smaller because their chefs couldn’t cope with rising inflation, which had seriously eaten into their budgets.

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 17:54
Sean O’Riordan, Defence Correspondent

The Government is to increase spending on food for Defence Forces members, but it will still be less than half of what is spent daily on prisoners.

Up until Wednesday, military chefs were given just €4.20 to provide each on-duty person with three meals per day, whereas their counterparts in the prison service are getting €15 per prisoner per day.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney announced at the PDForra conference that spending on Defence Forces rations would be increased.

“My department has just written to military management approving a 52% increase in the daily ration rate from €4.20 to €6.40 per day," Mr Coveney said.

He took the action after it emerged that for some weeks frontline members of the Defence Forces had seen their rations getting smaller because their chefs couldn’t cope with rising inflation, which had seriously eaten into their budgets.

Military personnel are required to keep fit and therefore burn off more calories exercising than most other professions.

Chefs had told the Irish Examiner that most soldiers, sailors and aircrews used to be able to avail of a mixed grill every morning. Due to inflation, that had only been available to those working weekends.

The weekly breakfasts had then consisted of porridge, a boiled egg and a piece of bread and butter instead.

One chef said:

“People undergoing training, which is physically demanding, were complaining about their meals being reduced. The budget was always tight before, but it had become insufficient because of inflation. We tried to do our best but it was soul-destroying to be honest.” 

PDForra president Mark Keane welcomed the increase. He said the catering section had been “seriously struggling” to feed personnel.

“Most of the people entitled to rations are young and active and the previous level of allowance simply couldn’t meet their needs. 

"We believe that the daily ration allowance provided to feed prisoners is in the region of €15 per day. Catering in barracks and while out on operations is hugely important in terms of morale,” Mr Keane said.

Additional Defence Forces personnel are 'unatainable' without pay improvements 

