Ukrainian girl, 8, stabbed 70 times at Clare  accommodation 'is out of danger'

Ukrainian girl, 8, stabbed 70 times at Clare  accommodation 'is out of danger'

The scene in Clarecastle near Ennis where an eight-year-old girl was stabbed last week. Photograph: Press 22

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 15:45
Gordon Deegan

The eight-year-old Ukrainian girl who was stabbed in refugee accommodation in Co Clare last week “is out of danger” from the injuries she sustained in the assault.

Last week, the child’s condition was initially described as "critical" after she was stabbed over 70 times at her accommodation, which houses Ukrainian refugees in Clarecastle near Ennis at about 8am last Tuesday, September 29.

The child underwent emergency surgery last week at Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin and a Garda spokesman at Ennis Garda Station said on Thursday: “The child is out of danger. Her condition is improving. She is still in Crumlin and will be for the foreseeable future.” 

The Garda spokesman said the investigation into the assault “will be long and protracted, especially as it involves a juvenile”.

He said: “It is a big — and very sensitive — investigation and we still have an incident room here. We are still heavily involved in it getting all the witness statements and CCTV evidence. We have a number of lines of inquiry to exhaust yet.” 

The spokesman repeated the call for witnesses to come forward, saying “so far there has been a good response from the public”.

The girl’s mother was found unconscious at the scene and she was brought to University Hospital Limerick.

The Garda spokesman said the condition of the mother “is improving slowly. It is a slow process but she remains in hospital”.

Read More

Ukrainian community offered support after ‘tragic situation’ in Co Clare

More in this section

Ireland over-reliant on hotels to house refugees, warns UN refugee agency Ireland over-reliant on hotels to house refugees, warns UN refugee agency
School funding gaps New law could allow photos of sex offenders to be given to schools 
Students will learn results of Leaving Cert appeals on Friday  Students will learn results of Leaving Cert appeals on Friday 
#UkrainestabbingPlace: Clare
Ukrainian girl, 8, stabbed 70 times at Clare  accommodation 'is out of danger'

Gardaí to crack down on illegal fireworks in run up to Halloween

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s