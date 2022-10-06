Students will learn results of Leaving Cert appeals on Friday 

Students will tomorrow learn the outcome of any appeals they took against their Leaving Cert results, according to the Education Minister. It should then be possible for the State Exams Commission to indicate a date for when the Junior Cert results will be issued.

Norma Foley said: “This year we had a unique situation. We offered two sittings of the Leaving Certificate. It meant there was almost double the amount of work in terms of processing the exam results.”