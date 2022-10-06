Students will learn results of Leaving Cert appeals on Friday 

Students will tomorrow learn the outcome of any appeals they took against their Leaving Cert results, according to the Education Minister. It should then be possible for the State Exams Commission to indicate a date for when the Junior Cert results will be issued.
Norma Foley said: “This year we had a unique situation. We offered two sittings of the Leaving Certificate. It meant there was almost double the amount of work in terms of processing the exam results.”
The minister said: “Following that, the State Examinations Commission have indicated that they would have a clearer picture as to when the Junior Cycle results will issue.”
She was speaking at the official commissioning of Ireland’s newest research vessel, the RV Tom Crean, in Dingle Harbour.
The SEC told thethat priority in any year is given to the Leaving Cert, and the date of issue for results this year was later than usual due to a number of factors.
This included the deferred sitting of the Leaving Cert examinations over the summer and the commitment by the minister that the outcomes would be no lower than the outcomes in 2021.