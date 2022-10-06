'Trust your instincts' - Parents should act quickly on early signs of meningitis

'Trust your instincts' - Parents should act quickly on early signs of meningitis

The public is being urged to be up to date with their meningitis vaccine. Picture: iStock

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 11:08
Vivienne Clarke

Consultant microbiologist, Dr Sinead O’Donnell, is urging the public to be up to date with their meningitis vaccine and for parents to trust their instincts if they feel their child could have the disease which has led to deaths in recent days.

“This is not an outbreak, these are sporadic cases, the cases are not connected,” she said.

“It is always a concern when we see young people having a meningococcal infection and very sadly, loss of life.” 

The key to preventing further cases was for people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of meningitis, which unfortunately can be confused with other symptoms like the flu, people being stressed or even a hangover.

“The very early signs can be quite non-specific, but the signs of meningitis and septicaemia that you need to be looking out for - headache, stiff neck, bright lights, muscle pain and, in the case of septicemia, a rash," Dr O'Donnell told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

But the rash does not always happen, meningitis can happen without the rash so you need to be very vigilant in looking for the other symptoms and not waiting for the rash. 

Siobhan Carroll, chief executive of Act for Meningitis, also urged parents to trust their instincts and to be aware of the symptoms – which may appear in any order.

Ms Carroll set up the charity after the death of her four-year-old daughter Aoibhe from meningitis in 2011 within six hours of becoming ill.

“Trust your instincts, if concerned get medical attention.” 

Dr O'Donnell, who had meningitis at the age of 19, said she went from feeling unwell to being on life support in the space of 11 hours.

Read More

Public Health investigating after young adult dies of 'meningococcal disease' in Limerick

“It is incredibly rapid. I would not be here today if it were not for my friends checking on me, trusting their instincts that there was something wrong. I could not have done that for myself.

“This is not something that you can deal with at home, it is also something that is very treatable with antibiotics, it is not a resistant organism, it just means you have to get to a hospital, get lots of antibiotics on board quickly.

"We're in a very different situation now than we were in the 90s when this was more usual. Now we have very effective vaccines.

"Be up to date with vaccines, and act if you have a suspicion that this person might have meningitis.” 

Meningitis and septicaemia can often happen together. The symptoms can appear in any order and some may not appear at all. Symptoms include:

  • Fever 
  • Headache 
  • Neck stiffness 
  • Vomiting 
  • Drowsiness 
  • Discomfort from bright light
  • Diarrhoea 
  • Muscle pain 
  • Stomach cramps 
  • Fever with cold hands and feet 
  • A rash may appear, which looks like pin-prick type marks which if untreated can spread to form bruises or blood blisters. 

More in this section

Social Democrats People with eating disorders forced to travel to UK for treatment, says Cork TD Holly Cairns
Maynooth University students to stage walkout in row over levy Maynooth University students to stage walkout in row over levy
Giant’s Causeway formation event may have taken just days – museum curator Giant’s Causeway formation event may have taken just days – museum curator
meningitis#Childrens HealthVaccine
Russia Ukraine War

Irishman fighting in Ukraine: 'If I wasn't injured I'd still be with my unit'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s