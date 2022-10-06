Ireland faces deficits in its power grid for most of the next decade

Ireland's power grid will have deficits in production for at least another nine years, a report by the energy grid operator says.

EirGrid’s Generation Capacity Report published on Thursday says that deficits will increase in the short term due to the deteriorating availability of power plants, resulting in their unavailability ahead of intended retirement dates.

It adds that, towards the end of the decade, the deficits are expected to reduce as new capacity comes forward through single electricity market (SEM) capacity auctions.

It will mean that Ireland will face concerns over energy generation until at least 2031.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has begun the process of auctions to secure an additional 2000MW of generation, along with 700MW of temporary generation.

The report says Ireland’s generator performance “continues to be poor” and “it is assumed that some generation capacity which due to close in September 2023, is not available for either 2022 or 2023”. The report states:

The electricity industry will have to find new ways to meet the increasing need for energy without relying mainly on burning fossil fuels.

“Looking out to 2030, electricity demand is set to increase as consumers use electricity in new ways," it states.

"New Government policies are expected to help guide us away from fossil fuels toward alternative heating methods, such as electric heat pumps, and cleaner modes of transport, such as electric vehicles.”

Generation capacity of 365MW previously awarded has been withdrawn since last year’s report, in addition to 266MW which was previously pulled. This means that most new capacity that was expected to come online over the coming years has now been withdrawn, with the operators paying termination fees.

Trends in the data centre sector show demand levels around 140MW higher by 2030 than previous forecasts. This growth is from contracted projects, the report says. It adds that under the most likely scenario, the demand for electricity will increase 37% by 2031.

Under this scenario, the residential, commercial, and industry sectors remain “relatively consistent”, with the largest growth coming from data centres and new large energy users, along with increased uptake of EVs and heat pumps, particularly later in the decade.

By 2031, 28% of electricity demand is expected to come from data centres and other new large energy users. The report says any increase in data centre energy use must be met with commensurate hikes in power generation.