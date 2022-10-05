Enable Ireland staff yet to receive bonus despite pandemic work

Enable Ireland staff yet to receive bonus despite pandemic work

Enable Ireland works with the HSE to achieve a national unified approach to delivering disability health services.

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 18:00
Darragh Bermingham

Enable Ireland staff, who worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic assisting the HSE with public waiting lists for child disability services, have not received the Covid bonus payment, it has been revealed.

Enable Ireland is a non-profit State-funded organisation that provides free services to children and adults with disabilities and their families in Ireland.

Under the ‘Progressing Disability Services’ project, Enable Ireland has been working with the HSE to achieve a national unified approach to delivering disability health services.

The project aims to ensure that each child has a clear pathway to the services they need regardless of where they live, what school they go to, or the nature of their disability or delay.

However, Enable Ireland staff have not received the Covid bonus payment, which was paid out to healthcare staff earlier this year.

It was revealed in recent weeks that a number of HSE and Section 39 staff are still waiting on the payment.

Enable Ireland staff are among those waiting despite working throughout the pandemic in a bid to tackle waiting lists for child disability services.

“It is our expectation that all eligible Enable Ireland employees who gave so tirelessly of their time during the Covid-19 pandemic will be included in the cohort of Section 39 funded agencies for the Covid-19 payment award,” a spokesperson said.

"Enable Ireland continues to pursue this payment on behalf of employees who meet the eligibility criteria."

Department response

A spokesperson for the HSE said the health service and Department of Health have been working to progress the rollout of the Covid bonus to eligible staff in the list of six non-HSE/non-Section 38 organisation cohorts covered by the government decision.

This shall cover eligible staff in private sector nursing homes and hospices; eligible staff working on-site in Section 39 long-term residential care facilities for people with disabilities; agency roles with the HSE; home help workers contracted to the HSE; members of the Defence Forces redeployed to work in frontline Covid-19 exposed environments in the HSE; and paramedics employed by Dublin Fire Brigade to deliver services on behalf of the HSE.

“Rolling out the payment to eligible employees of those specific non-HSE/Section 38 organisations covered by the government decision is a complex task, particularly as these employees are not normally paid by the public health service, duplicate payments need to be avoided, and there are many organisations to be covered, but this work is being given priority attention,” the HSE spokesperson said.

“Communications with staff and employer representative organisations will be arranged as appropriate as more information becomes available.

The HSE is tendering for a contractor to assist with gathering and processing information.

The spokesperson added: “Once a contractor is in place and details of the necessary processes are finalised, information will be published for those certain eligible non-HSE/non-Section 38 healthcare employees that are covered by the government decision and the process available to their employers to implement this measure for their eligible staff.

“Once this is published, the department is keen that payments to eligible workers will be made as soon as possible thereafter.

“At this point, the department is not in a position to assess or comment on individual cases.”

Read More

Working with para-athletes offers coaches the chance to improve

More in this section

Launch of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Annual Report Teacher warns sex education in hands of ‘violent and misogynistic’ porn industry
Laganside Court British defence ministry accused of ‘deliberately delaying’ fresh inquest into Derry shooting
PSNI stock Motorcyclist dies after Co Tyrone crash
HSEDisability#COVID-19Organisation: Enable Ireland
<p>The cases were reported from different regions of the country and have no known links with each other. Three of the cases they are investigating are young adults and one is a child under 10 years of age.</p>

HSE investigating meningitis cases as three deaths confirmed

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.264 s