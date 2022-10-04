Tourism Ireland highlights Shannon as gateway to Wild Atlantic Way in US campaign

Tourism Ireland has launched a $1m advertising campaign in the United States, highlighting Shannon Airport as a gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way.

The new campaign promotes direct flights to Shannon Airport, featuring Aer Lingus flights from Boston and New York, as well as United flights from Newark.

Tourism Ireland is also running a new €580,000 campaign to promote Donegal and Derry to the British market.

The “two unique places, one amazing holiday” ad, will run for nine weeks and reach at least 6.8 million people through digital ads in London’s Waterloo station, as well as roadside locations in Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The autumn campaign also spotlights some of Ireland’s most exciting festivals and events including the Dublin Theatre Festival, Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival, Cork Jazz Festival, and New Year’s Festival (NYF) Dublin.

The tourism body's multi-media campaign aims to boost late-season travel to Ireland from around the world. The autumn period, from September to December, usually yields as much as 30% of Ireland’s annual overseas tourism business.

Speaking about the launch of the new campaign, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons said: “Our autumn campaign aims to take advantage of late booking trends around the world, as there is still plenty of business to play for this year.

Many people are opting for shorter holiday breaks and we know that autumn is a really good opportunity, with several world-class festivals and events happening here.

“Tourism Ireland’s publicity drive continues this autumn – targeting print, broadcast and online media around the world with lots of positive stories about Ireland. We will continue to work hard to maximise the success of winter air and sea routes.

“In addition, Tourism Ireland will engage with top overseas tour operators and travel agents this autumn – at events like IFTM Top Resa in Paris, TTG Travel Experience in Rimini and World Travel Market in London, as well as through our B2B workshops and sales missions – providing an opportunity for Irish tourism businesses to negotiate inclusion in their 2023 brochures and programmes.”

Tourism Ireland’s autumn campaign is being rolled out in Great Britain, North America, Mainland Europe, Australia and emerging tourism markets.

International travel bounces back

Elsewhere, a survey has revealed that 88% of Irish consumers have travelled or intend to travel overseas this year – showing that international travel has reverted back to normal following the pandemic. Only 0.2% of people surveyed said they were not travelling due to Covid-19.

Sun holidays were the most popular holiday type with respondents. Mainland Spain was the top destination, followed by the Canary Islands, Portugal, Majorca and Cruise holidays.

The survey was based on responses from a sample of 1,447 respondents who detailed their travel opinions and plans for 2022.