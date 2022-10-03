Renewed appeal for missing Athlone teen who may be in Limerick 

Sean Byrne has been missing since September 2

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 21:12
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí in Athlone are renewing their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Sean Byrne, 17, has been missing from Glasson, Co Westmeath since Friday, September 2.

"Sean is described as being approximately 5ft 5ins in height with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes," said a garda spokesperson.

"Sean was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, dark bottoms and white runners with black detailing."

Gardaí now believe that Sean may be in the area of Limerick City, it was added.

Anyone with information on Sean's whereabouts are asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Missing people
