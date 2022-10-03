Still no date confirmed for issuing Junior Cert results

Still no date confirmed for issuing Junior Cert results

The State Examinations Commission said 'every effort will be made to issue the results as soon as possible'.

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 17:21
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

No date has yet been set for the issuing of this year's Junior Cert results. 

A number of "significant issues" have impacted the delivery and marking of exams this year, delaying the results, which are traditionally issued to students in September. 

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) confirmed on Monday that it is not yet able to provide a date for when students will get their results.

A spokesman for the SEC said it has been engaged in the planning and delivery of the exams across the Leaving Cert, Leaving Cert Applied, and Junior Cycle since details of the arrangements for the 2022 exams were announced in February. 

“This was a significant undertaking in the current year considering the ongoing effects of Covid-19." 

Some 131,000 candidates entered to sit the examinations this year, an increase of 7,000 compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019.

“The requirement for increased numbers of examiners across all subjects, especially at Junior Cycle, has been especially challenging in the current year," the spokesman said.

Priority in any year is given to the Leaving Cert, and the date of issue for results this year was later than usual due to a number of factors, he added.

This included the deferred sitting of the Leaving Cert examinations over the summer and the commitment by Education Minister Norma Foley that the outcomes would be no lower than the outcomes in 2021. 

This year's Leaving Cert results were issued to students more than a month ago, on September 2. 

Appeals process

“The next priority is processing the Leaving Certificate appeals following the application deadline of September 12 last.” 

The appeals process is nearing completion, with appeal results due to issue to students this Friday, October 7, the spokesman added. 

"The SEC will provide these results to the CAO in time for integration with the CAO offers season," he said.

“In parallel with the Leaving Certificate appeals, work on the processing of Junior Cycle results is ongoing, with marking complete in most subjects.

Given the priority afforded to the Leaving Certificate appeals, we are not yet able to provide a date for the issue of the Junior Cycle results at this time.” 

“Every effort will be made by the SEC to issue these results as soon as possible and to provide candidates, parents, and schools with certainty about the arrangements for issuing the results in due course.”

Read More

Non-EU students account for almost half of enrolments on medicine courses

More in this section

Columba McVeigh search Family of Disappeared victim Columba McVeigh want daily ‘torment’ to end
Taoiseach: 'I don't think the drinks industry should be near schools' Taoiseach: 'I don't think the drinks industry should be near schools'
Russian invasion of Ukraine Number of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland reaches 54,000
Junior CertificateExaminationsResultsOrganisation: State Examinations Commission
<p>The 2022 Eurobarometer on food safety found that 63% of respondents in Ireland ranked cost as the most important factor when purchasing food, followed by taste. Picture: PA/thinkstockphotos</p>

Cost is top concern for Irish consumers when buying food

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.234 s