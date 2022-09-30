Teachers’ unions vote in favour of accepting new public service pay deal

Two teachers’ unions have voted overwhelmingly in favour of accepting the new public service pay deal.

Both the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) have voted to accept the proposals in the review of Building Momentum.

This includes a 3% pay increase backdated to February, a 2% increase from next March and a 1.5% increase, or €750 if it is greater, from October 2023.

TUI members voted by a margin of 85% to 15% to accept the WRC proposal arising from the review of the Building Momentum Agreement.

Turnout for the INTO ballot was at 57%, with 8,795 members (80%) supporting the agreement.

INTO General Secretary John Boyle said: “We will continue to carefully monitor the cost of living in the next six months.

“We will be determined to ensure that any successor agreement negotiated after Easter addresses outstanding union claims and further improves the pay and conditions of our members, who always give their utmost to provide the highest quality learning experiences in our primary and special schools.”

The results of ballots by all unions across the public service will be aggregated at a meeting of the ICTU Public Services Committee on Friday, October 7.