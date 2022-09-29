Gardaí ask public for help in search for teen missing from Dublin 

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing teenage boy in Dublin.

Ryan McGuinness, who is 17-years-old, is missing from the North Circular Road since Monday.

Gardaí and family are concerned for his welfare.

Ryan is described as being around 5’ 11 in height, of slim build, with brown hair and he was wearing a dark grey tracksuit and red t-shirt at the time he went missing.

A garda spokesperson has asked anyone with information on Ryan's whereabouts to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.