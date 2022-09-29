Driving offences may hinder J1 plans, college students warned

Driving offences may hinder J1 plans, college students warned

To date in 2022, a total of 114 people have died on Irish roads, 11 more than the same period in 2021. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 15:00
Rebecca Laffan

College students are being warned that dangerous driving disqualifications may have an impact on their J1 plans for next summer.

The campaign, rolled out by the Road Safety Authority, gardaí, and USIT Travel, is targeting new and returning students.

“A drink or drug driving conviction may stop you from going to the US on your J1. Or ever” is the core message.

The strategy is part of the plan to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads by the year 2050.

Road Safety Authority CEO Sam Waide appealed to students to “please remember to drink responsibly and plan how you will get back to your accommodation at the end of the night”.

'A drink or drug driving conviction may stop you from going to the US on your J1. Or ever' is the core message of the campaign.

“If you live far from campus, arrange in advance to travel home with a group of friends through a cab share or public transport.” 

Mr Waide warned that driving under the influence of drink or drugs can result in fatalities and serious injuries, “and the consequences can also hamper the start of any career opportunities”.

To date in 2022, a total of 114 people have died on Irish roads, 11 more than the same period in 2021.

USIT's Lisa Collender said: “The J1 visa programme is a fantastic opportunity for students to kickstart their travel and career dreams.

“This is why we want students to seriously consider how these dreams can be taken away with a drink or drug driving offence. Ask yourself: is the risk worth sacrificing a summer of a lifetime working abroad?”

