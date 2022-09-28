Wind sector urgently needs clarity, Cork company says

There is an urgent need for clarity from the Government on the legislative framework for the renewables sector, according to a Cork wind energy company, following the withdrawal of Shell from the market.

It emerged over the weekend that Shell had pulled out of deals to jointly develop a floating wind project off the coast of Clare, amid concerns over the development of Ireland's policy for the sector.

Yvonne Cronin, from DP Energy, said it should "focus minds" within the Government on getting the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA) up and running.

The new state agency will be responsible for regulating development and activity in Ireland's maritime area. It aims to protect the marine environment while enabling planning permission with one environmental assessment.

"Anybody who's in the industry in Ireland is painfully aware of the need for clarity," Ms Cronin said. "We need MARA to be set up and we're aware that takes time, but I think this departure will certainly focus the minds.

"We need the framework to be put in place because until MARA is formed we can't apply for consent for development. It's no secret within the industry and it has been calling for clarity and certainty for a while now."

DP Energy, based in Buttevant, has three separate wind projects around Ireland's shoreline in development. One is based off Wicklow and Wexford, while another is an offshore wind farm off the west coast, which the company claims will have the capacity to provide energy for between 850,000 and one million homes and businesses.

It recently completed seabed surveys covering a distance from West Waterford to Cork for a second offshore wind farm.

"The most important thing from our side is that DP Energy are fully committed to continuing on with our work and we really do believe in the development of renewables," she said.

Ms Cronin, who is the community and stakeholder liaison manager for the company, said she found there is no longer a "fear factor" present around wind energy, due to domestic and global events showing the "stark" impacts of Ireland's energy security position.

"Because it's hitting the newspapers, energy security is very much at the fore of public attention, partly because of really unfortunate events in Ukraine, and our lack of security is now hitting people in the pocket," she said.

"There's nothing more stark than the rise in prices because we do not have energy security.

Once MARA is formed, the company hopes to apply for approval to develop off the Munster coast and it will then apply to An Bord Pleanála for final approval.

It is hoping for permission to conduct surveys within 12 nautical miles of the coast for the purpose of investigating where best to place cables for the project, with options narrowed down from 42 to now just three: two off Cork - Cork Harbour and Youghal - and a final option off West Waterford.