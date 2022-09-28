Ireland will never recognise Russia's 'illegal and illegitimate' referendums in Ukraine - Coveney

Defense Minister Simon Coveney has said Ireland "will never recognise the results of Russia’s sham referendums in Eastern Ukraine", branding them as "illegal and illegitimate".

It comes as pro-Moscow officials claim that residents in three of the four occupied areas of Ukraine have voted to join Russia in a Kremlin-orchestrated vote that has been dismissed by the US and Western allies as illegitimate.

According to Russia-installed election officials, 93% of the ballots case in the Zaporizhzhia region were in support of annexation, as were 87% of ballots in the southern Kherson region and 98% in Luhansk.

The preordained outcome sets the stage for a dangerous new phase in Russia’s seven-month war in Ukraine because it is expected to serve as a pretext for Moscow to annex the four areas. That could happen as soon as Friday.

Today, Kremlin-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine have said they will ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia.

Russia’s United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, confers with an aide, while Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the United Nations Security Council by video (AP)

The referendums asking residents whether they wanted the four occupied southern and eastern Ukraine regions to be incorporated into Russia began on September 23, often with armed officials going door-to-door and collecting ballots.

Pro-Moscow officials in the eastern Luhansk region and the partially occupied southern region of Zaporizhzhia said they will make the request for annexation today.

The Russian-backed administration of the neighbouring occupied Kherson region said such a request to Mr Putin will be made “in the coming days”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking by video link on Tuesday to the UN Security Council, said that “any annexation in the modern world is a crime, a crime against all states that consider the inviolability of border to be vital for themselves”.

Separatist officials in the Donetsk region, large areas of which still remain under Ukrainian control, are also expected to follow suit.

People transport fuel on a boat in front of a destroyed bridge across the Siverskyi-Donets river in Staryi-Saltiv, Ukraine (AP)

Kyiv and its Western allies dismissed the votes as sham. Mr Zelensky said Russia’s attempts to annex Ukrainian territory will mean “there is nothing to talk about with this President of Russia”.

As the Kremlin paved the way for the annexation of the occupied lands, its troops continued to shell other areas of the country.

Authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol say it has been pounded by Russian rockets and artillery overnight.

Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said the city, across the Dnieper River from Russian-occupied territory, which includes the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saw 10 high-rises and private buildings hit, as well as a school, power lines and other areas.

Mr Reznichenko said there were no immediate casualties reported from the attacks.

In the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, which is partially occupied by Moscow, Russian fire killed five people and wounded 10 others over the past 24 hours, according to Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.