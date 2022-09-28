Ireland will never recognise Russia's 'illegal and illegitimate' referendums in Ukraine - Coveney

Ireland will never recognise Russia's 'illegal and illegitimate' referendums in Ukraine - Coveney
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the United Nations Security Council by video (AP)
Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 09:09
Rebecca Laffan, AND Jon Gambrell and ADAM SCHRECK, Associated Press

Defense Minister Simon Coveney has said Ireland "will never recognise the results of Russia’s sham referendums in Eastern Ukraine", branding them as "illegal and illegitimate".

It comes as pro-Moscow officials claim that residents in three of the four occupied areas of Ukraine have voted to join Russia in a Kremlin-orchestrated vote that has been dismissed by the US and Western allies as illegitimate.

According to Russia-installed election officials, 93% of the ballots case in the Zaporizhzhia region were in support of annexation, as were 87% of ballots in the southern Kherson region and 98% in Luhansk.

The preordained outcome sets the stage for a dangerous new phase in Russia’s seven-month war in Ukraine because it is expected to serve as a pretext for Moscow to annex the four areas. That could happen as soon as Friday.

Today, Kremlin-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine have said they will ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia.

Russia’s United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, confers with an aide, while Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the United Nations Security Council by video (AP)

The referendums asking residents whether they wanted the four occupied southern and eastern Ukraine regions to be incorporated into Russia began on September 23, often with armed officials going door-to-door and collecting ballots.

Pro-Moscow officials in the eastern Luhansk region and the partially occupied southern region of Zaporizhzhia said they will make the request for annexation today.

The Russian-backed administration of the neighbouring occupied Kherson region said such a request to Mr Putin will be made “in the coming days”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking by video link on Tuesday to the UN Security Council, said that “any annexation in the modern world is a crime, a crime against all states that consider the inviolability of border to be vital for themselves”.

Separatist officials in the Donetsk region, large areas of which still remain under Ukrainian control, are also expected to follow suit.

People transport fuel on a boat in front of a destroyed bridge across the Siverskyi-Donets river in Staryi-Saltiv, Ukraine (AP)

Kyiv and its Western allies dismissed the votes as sham. Mr Zelensky said Russia’s attempts to annex Ukrainian territory will mean “there is nothing to talk about with this President of Russia”.

As the Kremlin paved the way for the annexation of the occupied lands, its troops continued to shell other areas of the country.

Authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol say it has been pounded by Russian rockets and artillery overnight.

Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said the city, across the Dnieper River from Russian-occupied territory, which includes the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saw 10 high-rises and private buildings hit, as well as a school, power lines and other areas.

Mr Reznichenko said there were no immediate casualties reported from the attacks.

In the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, which is partially occupied by Moscow, Russian fire killed five people and wounded 10 others over the past 24 hours, according to Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

More in this section

Kites Make The Most Of The Windy Weather Half of world’s bird species in decline with climate change and agriculture blamed 
How will Budget 2023 impact you? How will Budget 2023 impact you?
Beyond the budget: Here are the rest of Tuesday's headlines Beyond the budget: Here are the rest of Tuesday's headlines
RussiaPlace: International
<p>The company detailed the findings of a PwC report which found it has flown 230m passengers to and from Ireland since 1985 and supports more than 26,000 Irish jobs annually.<br/>Picture: PA</p>

Ryanair to create 2,000 new jobs in Ireland by 2030 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s