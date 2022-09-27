Gardaí and family concerned for missing Dublin woman

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from Dublin.
Stephanie Conaghan, 35, has been missing from Clonshaugh, Dublin 17 since Thursday, September 22.
"Stephanie is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height, of a medium build with blonde hair and brown eyes," a garda spokesperson said.
"When last seen Stephanie was wearing black trousers and a purple coat."
Gardaí and Stephanie’s family are concerned for her well-being, it was added.
Anyone with information on Stephanie's whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Street Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.