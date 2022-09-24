€120,000 spent on St Patrick's Day parties at Irish embassies

Six Irish embassies spent €120,000 on St Patrick's Day parties this year.

Ken Foxe

The Department of Foreign Affairs splashed out nearly €120,000 for St Patrick’s Day parties at six of its most high-profile embassies.

The largest bill by far was run up in Washington DC where Paddy’s Day celebrations cost almost €50,000, according to department figures.

That included just over €30,000 for dining and refreshments, a bill of €982 for entertainment, floral arrangements costing €156, and miscellaneous costs of €18,274 across four separate events to coincide with the visit of the Taoiseach.

The Embassy in London hosted the next most costly set of events with €22,148 spent on four events as part of the St Patrick’s Day party there.

Costs were made up of just over €16,000 for food and drink, an entertainment bill of €1,346, and flowers costing €784.

A further €822 was spent on transportation costs and €2,902 in spending was classified as “other” by the department in records released under FOI.

Five different events took place in New York at a total cost of just under €15,000 with the vast majority of that – or €13,933 – spent on dining and refreshments.

In Sydney, the department paid out €13,573 to cover the cost of six separate events, they said.

This was made up of just over €10,000 in food and drink costs, a floral bill of €406, and entertainment costs of €773, with the rest paid out in transport and miscellaneous costs.

The French capital Paris saw three different events organised to coincide with St Patrick’s Day at a cost of just over €13,000.

According to a breakdown of costs, nearly €3,300 was spent on dining and refreshments, €624 on flowers, €1,130 on entertainment, and €8,208 on other costs.

Costs in the Canadian capital Ottawa were relatively frugal with four events hosted by the Embassy at a combined cost of just €5,099.

That comprised €3,361 in food and drink bills, a small €17 bill for flowers, entertainment costs of €602, and a further €1,118 in other costs.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Attorney General, as well as ministers and ministers of state had carried out 41 programmes in 64 cities across thirty different countries in March.

An information note said: “A range of in-person business and cultural events, Irish community events, and St Patrick’s Day receptions were held.

“St. Patrick’s Day offers a unique opportunity to promote Ireland’s economic and political interests overseas, with levels of publicity, cultural activities, diaspora engagement, and media attention unmatched by the national day of any other country.”

