Taoiseach backs removal of VAT on newspapers

Taoiseach backs removal of VAT on newspapers

Taoiseach Micheal Martin addressing the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 20:58
Daniel McConnell Political Editor in New York

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has given his backing for abolishing VAT on newspapers.

Speaking in New York, Mr Martin said he is “personally positively disposed” toward moving newspapers toward zero per cent, saying it is important to protect independent journalism.

It is estimated that the move would cost the taxpayer €18 million a year.

“We will be examining that positively,” he said. “There is a budget next week. We are looking at it and we are positively disposed. We want to do everything we possibly can positively to enable media to survive. Especially the print media, in what is a very difficult environment. So we will be examining that positively,” the Taoiseach said.

While Mr Martin stopped short of confirming the move will be in Tuesday’s budget, his comments are seen as a clear indication that it will be included in Paschal Donohoe’s budget speech.

Mr Martin pointed to the role the print industry played during the Covid-19 and saying the State can play a role in ensuring newspapers survive.

The Government must reduce Vat on newspapers to zero or we will see closures very soon, TDs and Senators have been warned.

National and local newspaper editors and publishers have been campaigning for Vat on newspapers to be reduced to zero in the forthcoming budget amid a cost crisis in the industry.

In a briefing at Leinster House attended by almost 50 TDs and Senators, a joint presentation from NewsBrands (the representative group for national papers, of which the Irish Examiner is a member) and Local Ireland (the group representing local and regional papers) set out the challenges being faced by the industry in the face of unfair competition from online platforms.

Read More

McEntee: 'Collective effort' needed to ensure safety of communities like Cherry Orchard

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov was summoned to Iveagh House today, where he was informed that four Russia Russian ambassador hits back at Taoiseach's UN speech on sham referenda
Nine complaints to RTÉ over Liveline trans discussions Nine complaints to RTÉ over Liveline trans discussions
Noah Donohoe death ‘Exceptional concern’ voiced over scheduling of Noah Donohoe inquest
Person: Micheál MartinPerson: Paschal DonohoeOrganisation: Newsbrands
Micheal Martin visit to US for the United Nations General Assembly

Martin says no requirement to register family-owned West Cork and Dublin properties

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.215 s