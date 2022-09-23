Martin says no requirement to register family-owned West Cork and Dublin properties

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he did not have to register his holiday home in West Cork or the Dublin residence where he stays during Dáil sitting time as it belongs to his wife.

Speaking in New York, Mr Martin insisted he is fully compliant with the rules as such properties do not have to be declared in the annual Oireachtas Register of Interests.

He was speaking in the wake of the resignation of Fianna Fáil junior minister Robert Troy’s failure to properly declare his property interests while other leading Fianna Fáil figures such as Billy Kelleher and Stephen Donnelly have had to amend their declarations.

When asked why the two properties owned by his family are not included on the declaration register, Mr Martin insisted they don’t have to be.

Mr Martin said: “I'm gonna be honest about it. It is straightforward. I mean there are very clear guidelines there in respect to holiday homes. There's no secret about it,” he said in respect to his holiday home in Courtmacsharry.

“But at the same time, it's not declarable under the rules and the guidelines,” he said.

Asked by the Irish Examiner about the property he uses in Dublin when he is in the capital, Mr Martin said it is the same and clarified his wife Mary owns the residence on the southside of the city.

“My wife owns that,” he said. Mr Martin stressed that these properties are private residences.

He said according to the Standards in Public Office guidelines, such private residences don’t have to be included.

He said when the rules were drafted, they were done in order to protect the privacy of politicians.

“And that's the other side of the coin. And the reason for that, I presume, when the legislation was passed, was privacy,” he said.