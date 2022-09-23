Martin says no requirement to register family-owned West Cork and Dublin properties

Martin says no requirement to register family-owned West Cork and Dublin properties

Speaking in New York, Mr Martin insisted he is fully compliant with the rules as such properties do not have to be declared in the annual Oireachtas Register of Interests.

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 20:14
Daniel McConnell Political Editor in New York

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he did not have to register his holiday home in West Cork or the Dublin residence where he stays during Dáil sitting time as it belongs to his wife.

Speaking in New York, Mr Martin insisted he is fully compliant with the rules as such properties do not have to be declared in the annual Oireachtas Register of Interests.

He was speaking in the wake of the resignation of Fianna Fáil junior minister Robert Troy’s failure to properly declare his property interests while other leading Fianna Fáil figures such as Billy Kelleher and Stephen Donnelly have had to amend their declarations.

When asked why the two properties owned by his family are not included on the declaration register, Mr Martin insisted they don’t have to be.

Mr Martin said: “I'm gonna be honest about it. It is straightforward. I mean there are very clear guidelines there in respect to holiday homes. There's no secret about it,” he said in respect to his holiday home in Courtmacsharry.

“But at the same time, it's not declarable under the rules and the guidelines,” he said.

Asked by the Irish Examiner about the property he uses in Dublin when he is in the capital, Mr Martin said it is the same and clarified his wife Mary owns the residence on the southside of the city.

“My wife owns that,” he said. Mr Martin stressed that these properties are private residences.

He said according to the Standards in Public Office guidelines, such private residences don’t have to be included.

He said when the rules were drafted, they were done in order to protect the privacy of politicians.

“And that's the other side of the coin. And the reason for that, I presume, when the legislation was passed, was privacy,” he said.

Read More

Russian ambassador hits back at Taoiseach's UN speech on sham referenda

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov was summoned to Iveagh House today, where he was informed that four Russia Russian ambassador hits back at Taoiseach's UN speech on sham referenda
Nine complaints to RTÉ over Liveline trans discussions Nine complaints to RTÉ over Liveline trans discussions
Noah Donohoe death ‘Exceptional concern’ voiced over scheduling of Noah Donohoe inquest
#HousingHousing
Micheal Martin visit to US for the United Nations General Assembly

Taoiseach backs removal of VAT on newspapers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.327 s