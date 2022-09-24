Technology enables 24/7 coercive control, new campaign warns

Technology enables 24/7 coercive control, new campaign warns

Safe Ireland, in conjunction with Cyber Awareness Ireland, is running a billboard campaign to highlight digital abuse.

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 00:05
Michelle McGlynn

Digital abuse has become a powerful tool for perpetrators, Safe Ireland has warned.

Launching a new campaign to raise awareness of the role technology plays in coercive control, the body warned perpetrators of abuse and violence are adopting technologies to exert coercion and control over partners or ex-partners.

From Sunday, a series of billboards will be seen around Cork City as part of the Red Flags are Abuse campaign by Safe Ireland, in conjunction with Cyber Awareness Ireland (CAI).

In recent years, Safe Ireland has seen a rise in the use of digital technology being used to control someone.

"Being connected 24/7 can also mean being abused 24/7," said Louise O'Hagan of CAI.

The use of technology has complicated such cases.

"In many cases, women may not recognise technology-facilitated coercion and abuse as the behaviour may be perceived as normal," said Mary McDermott, chief executive of Safe Ireland.

The current campaign will shed light on three distinct forms of digital abuse: incessant contact, location-sharing and restricting access to finances.

The first instance is when the perpetrator constantly contacts and keeps tabs on the victim across multiple platforms. This creates a feeling there is no escape from the individual even when physically apart from one another.

Demanding that the victim always has location sharing turned on also serves as a means of keeping tabs on the victim.

Control of finances is a tool often used by perpetrators of abuse as a way to monitor and control the victim.

With digital banking, the person can not only control access to money but can also monitor spending activity in real-time.

It is hoped the billboard campaign will increase awareness of the dangers posed by technology and contribute to a conversation on ethical and respectful use of technology.

Following the two-week billboard campaign, CAI will launch a booklet for frontline responders and specialist domestic violence professionals outlining the nature of technology use in abuse.

Those who have been affected by abuse can contact Safe Ireland for support.

Read More

Four times as many sexual offence incidents in a domestic situation recorded in 2021

More in this section

Micheal Martin visit to US for the United Nations General Assembly Taoiseach backs removal of VAT on newspapers
Micheal Martin visit to US for the United Nations General Assembly Martin says no requirement to register family-owned West Cork and Dublin properties
FILE PHOTO Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov was summoned to Iveagh House today, where he was informed that four Russia Russian ambassador hits back at Taoiseach's UN speech on sham referenda
coercive controlonline abuseOrganisation: Safe IrelandOrganisation: Cyber Awareness Ireland
Technology enables 24/7 coercive control, new campaign warns

Two thirds of people don't know what to do if they witness an epileptic seizure - survey

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s