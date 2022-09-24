Technology enables 24/7 coercive control, new campaign warns

Digital abuse has become a powerful tool for perpetrators, Safe Ireland has warned.

Launching a new campaign to raise awareness of the role technology plays in coercive control, the body warned perpetrators of abuse and violence are adopting technologies to exert coercion and control over partners or ex-partners.

From Sunday, a series of billboards will be seen around Cork City as part of the Red Flags are Abuse campaign by Safe Ireland, in conjunction with Cyber Awareness Ireland (CAI).

In recent years, Safe Ireland has seen a rise in the use of digital technology being used to control someone.

"Being connected 24/7 can also mean being abused 24/7," said Louise O'Hagan of CAI.

The use of technology has complicated such cases.

"In many cases, women may not recognise technology-facilitated coercion and abuse as the behaviour may be perceived as normal," said Mary McDermott, chief executive of Safe Ireland.

The current campaign will shed light on three distinct forms of digital abuse: incessant contact, location-sharing and restricting access to finances.

The first instance is when the perpetrator constantly contacts and keeps tabs on the victim across multiple platforms. This creates a feeling there is no escape from the individual even when physically apart from one another.

Demanding that the victim always has location sharing turned on also serves as a means of keeping tabs on the victim.

Control of finances is a tool often used by perpetrators of abuse as a way to monitor and control the victim.

With digital banking, the person can not only control access to money but can also monitor spending activity in real-time.

It is hoped the billboard campaign will increase awareness of the dangers posed by technology and contribute to a conversation on ethical and respectful use of technology.

Following the two-week billboard campaign, CAI will launch a booklet for frontline responders and specialist domestic violence professionals outlining the nature of technology use in abuse.

Those who have been affected by abuse can contact Safe Ireland for support.