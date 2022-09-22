Psychiatric nurses warn of 'growing crisis' in provision of mental health services

Psychiatric nurses are warning of a “growing crisis” in the provision of mental health services in the west Dublin region, saying that a 16-bed psychiatric unit is due to close next Monday.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) said the closure of the Sub-Acute Unit at St James’s Psychiatric Unit will leave just 22 acute admissions beds for the entire catchment area.

The PNA said the move is due to nursing shortages and comes just three months after the closure of 11 beds in Linn Dara Child and Adolescent Mental Health unit, Cherry Orchard Hospital, in west Dublin.

The association said that these beds were due to re-open this month, but said it was their understanding that a further seven nurses are due to leave the vital unit in the coming months, potentially jeopardizing the re-opening.

In addition, the PNA said there are also at least 25 vacant posts in the Acute Mental Health Unit in Tallaght Hospital, equating to a more than 40% vacancy rate.

PNA General Secretary, Peter Hughes said it was totally unacceptable that nursing vacancies have been allowed to reduce to such an extent that beds are being closed and vital services are being denied to the communities involved.

“The loss of beds in St James and Linn Dara will have a serious detrimental impact on the delivery of services throughout the CH07 area and will put further pressure on remaining services and staff," he said.

"We are witnessing an exodus of nurses and graduates from our mental health services to pursue opportunities abroad and we need an urgent and imaginative response to adequately staff our services.”

He added: “The situations in St James, Tallaght and Linn Dara are symptoms of the wider crisis in the recruitment and retention of psychiatric nurses which is the direct result of failed HSE workforce planning.

"The HSE must now come forward to target solutions and incentives to encourage the recruitment and retention of nurses to adequately staff mental health services, including CAMHS services, nationally. I have requested an urgent meeting with the HSE to address these critical developments.”

The health service has been contacted for comment.