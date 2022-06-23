Psychiatric nurses' pay row threatens to delay opening of new Central Mental Hospital

Internal disagreements within the Psychiatric Nurses Association over allowances to compensate staff for the move to the new Central Mental Hospital are threatening to cause even further delays to the long-awaited opening of the facility.

An emergency meeting of the local PNA branch is due to be held this evening after most of the committee resigned in relation to the dispute.

The move of the CMH from its existing Victorian-era building in Dundrum, south Dublin, to Portrane, north Dublin, has been dogged by a range of delays for more than two years.

As reported in the Irish Examiner at the start of this month, talks were ongoing between the PNA and the HSE to resolve industrial relations issues regarding the relocation of the country’s sole national forensic psychiatric hospital.

The PNA at the time said there were “outstanding matters” that still had to be addressed but there was “positive engagement” with the HSE. At that stage, the HSE said the building was due to open in the third quarter of this year.

It has since emerged that there are internal disagreements within the PNA over allowances – including whether it be a one-off payment or an ongoing allowance - and other issues in relation to the move.

It is understood this, at least in part, centres around calls from some members for a “forensic allowance” to work in the new facility and whether or not the PNA executive was willing to push these proposals with the HSE.

Different allowances have been suggested, including one of a €5,000 forensic allowance, which staff have said is paid in similar facilities abroad.

Some members are concerned about a new security system at Portrane, which will include an “airport-style” X-ray scanning system and the surrender, at least for part or most of the facility, of mobile phones.

“The allowance is being sought by members because of the changes in working terms and conditions,” said one source.

The increased security means staff will have to arrive earlier for work.

It is understood there are currently a number of issues before the Workplace Relations Commission after the PNA and the HSE agreed to refer them for conciliation.

In a statement, the PNA head office said: “There are a number of outstanding issues relating to staffing and operational matters to be addressed regarding the opening of the new National Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Portrane, North Dublin.” It said the association was in “positive engagement” with the HSE to resolve these issues in order that the hospital “open as soon as possible”.

In relation to the specific issues of allowances and use of mobile phones, the statement said: “The issues of allowances and staff access to their mobile phones (which has already been partially addressed) are in ongoing conciliation talks under the auspices of the WRC.”

On the special meeting at local branch level, it said: “As is normal practice, an EGM has been convened to elect new branch committee members following the resignation of some current members.”

Last month, in a ruling on a claim for compensation by the PNA and four other unions at the CMH, the Labour Court recommended a €3,000 allowance “to all staff who relocate to the new site” and that all staff should receive two additional days of annual leave.

The unions had argued that the two locations, Dundrum and Portrane, are on opposite ends of the greater Dublin area, posing significant transport challenges for staff.