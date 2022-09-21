Justice minister signals visit to community hit by 'joyriding'

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has signalled she will visit the community in Cherry Orchard to hear first-hand how they have been affected by the scourge of "joyriding" after Monday’s incident.

The minister also revealed she had “spoken directly” with the Garda commander in the area, in addition to speaking to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The local Dublin City Council area committee heard calls on Tuesday for traffic calming measures in Cherry Orchard and a Garda policing plan to address "joyriding" as well as additional resources for Ballyfermot Garda Station.

Ms McEntee said she would be glad to meet with local gardaí, two of whom were left traumatised after their response car was rammed by the driver of one of the stolen vehicles that were speeding dangerously on Monday evening.

Videos of the reckless driving and ramming — which was cheered on by groups of onlookers — circulated across social media.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, gardaí believe Monday’s event was “retaliation” from a gang of car thieves, members of which have recently been jailed for breaking curfews.

Speaking in the Dáil, Ms McEntee said: “I would be happy to meet with the community and with members of the Garda Síochána.”

She revealed she had “spoken directly” with the chief superintendent.

“I think it would be important to meet with the community," she said. "We have also engaged with Dublin City Council. I know a report had been done outlining how there can be greater development, not just in the Cherry Orchard area but in the larger vicinity, so we need to make sure that report is put into action.”

She said there had been “extensive patrols” in the area, but said a long-term response was needed.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan welcomed the planned visit: “It’s hugely important that the minister visits Cherry Orchard. She really needs to see for herself the challenges this community faces and hears from residents the solutions.”

He said the area was at a “tipping point” and the work of community groups, city council and youth services needed support.

He said the area “urgently needs extra gardaí and extra resources” to provide a regular, visible and engaging Garda presence.