Deer dismembered and discarded on popular walking route

Deer dismembered and discarded on popular walking route

A local woman out walking found the deer which had been shot and then carved up for its meat and discarded along a walkway.

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 14:43
Stephen Maguire

Walkers along a scenic Co Donegal route were left sickened after finding a young deer shot and cut into pieces.

The walkers found the butchered deer earlier today at a local beauty spot known as An Rampar in Crolly, West Donegal (Croithli).

The walkway is especially popular with children, with local folklore claiming it is inhabited by fairies.

A local woman out walking found the deer which had been shot and then carved up for its meat and discarded along a walkway.

Local county councillor Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig has condemned those responsible.

Local hunters horrified

He stressed that those behind the killing and dismembering of the animal are obviously not professional hunters.

"I have spoken to local hunters and they are horrified by what was found. No professional hunter would dispose or leave any animal in this state.

"This poor creature was just shot, cut up and its remains left to be found by some unfortunate person who was out for a walk.

"Can you imagine coming across this site? This is a popular area for walkers, especially for young children who thankfully did not come across this dead animal on this occasion," he said.

Visitors blamed

Councillor Mac Giolla Easbuig said local opinion was that the deer was killed by visitors to Donegal over the weekend.

"The belief locally is that this was done by people from outside the area who came here for the weekend. They are weekenders coming in and shooting, cutting, and then running," he said.

He added that this is not the first time something like this has happened.

He  said there are a large amount of deer now roaming the area and this is something that should be looked into.

"I'm up early many mornings and it would not be uncommon to see deer on the roads and they can be dangerous, especially during rutting season.

"I would call for Glenveagh National Park, where many of the deer are from, to make an assessment of the situation," he said.

Read More

Average age of NI brides and grooms up by seven years since 1991

More in this section

TO MATCH BC-SWEDEN-PROSTITUTION. 'Women are not seen as human beings' - Sex trade impacts gender equality, study finds
Hospital EDs 'operating beyond safe limits' with situation likely to worsen during winter months Hospital EDs 'operating beyond safe limits' with situation likely to worsen during winter months
Only one port on island of Ireland ready to construct offshore windfarms Only one port on island of Ireland ready to construct offshore windfarms
Animal crueltyPlace: Donegal
Cost of living crisis

Irish neutrality must be promoted and protected, says new group

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.26 s