Deer dismembered and discarded on popular walking route

Walkers along a scenic Co Donegal route were left sickened after finding a young deer shot and cut into pieces.

The walkers found the butchered deer earlier today at a local beauty spot known as An Rampar in Crolly, West Donegal (Croithli).

The walkway is especially popular with children, with local folklore claiming it is inhabited by fairies.

A local woman out walking found the deer which had been shot and then carved up for its meat and discarded along a walkway.

Local county councillor Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig has condemned those responsible.

Local hunters horrified

He stressed that those behind the killing and dismembering of the animal are obviously not professional hunters.

"I have spoken to local hunters and they are horrified by what was found. No professional hunter would dispose or leave any animal in this state.

"This poor creature was just shot, cut up and its remains left to be found by some unfortunate person who was out for a walk.

"Can you imagine coming across this site? This is a popular area for walkers, especially for young children who thankfully did not come across this dead animal on this occasion," he said.

Visitors blamed

Councillor Mac Giolla Easbuig said local opinion was that the deer was killed by visitors to Donegal over the weekend.

"The belief locally is that this was done by people from outside the area who came here for the weekend. They are weekenders coming in and shooting, cutting, and then running," he said.

He added that this is not the first time something like this has happened.

He said there are a large amount of deer now roaming the area and this is something that should be looked into.

"I'm up early many mornings and it would not be uncommon to see deer on the roads and they can be dangerous, especially during rutting season.

"I would call for Glenveagh National Park, where many of the deer are from, to make an assessment of the situation," he said.