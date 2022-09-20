Three in five women can't identify symptoms of most common gynaecological cancer 

Three in five women cannot identify the symptoms of uterine cancer, although it is the most common gynaecological cancer, Irish research has found.

The Irish Network of Gynaecological Oncology (INGO) said 60% of Irish women are unaware of signs or symptoms of uterine cancer, with 540 diagnosis typically in a year.

The research also found three in five women cannot name any of the signs or symptoms and three in 10 do not make the link between being a healthy weight and reducing the risk of this cancer.

It also identified that one in three women do not make the link between physical activity and reducing the risks of uterine cancer.

Symptoms include abnormal vaginal bleeding or discharge and pelvic pain or pressure. It can be diagnosed early and the recent five-year survival rates are 78%.

This type of cancer may run in families but other risk factors include age and a heavier weight.

A 5-10% weight reduction can reduce the chances of uterine and endometrial cancers and the recurrence of the disease.

Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan leads a group swim at Seapoint, Dublin, to encourage women to Dip or Dance this World GO Day and raise awareness of gynaecological cancers. Picture: Maxwells

Juliette Casey, whose daughter Emer died aged just 28 with ovarian/uterine cancer, said they did not know about these cancers when Emer became ill.

“We now know that, in some uterine cancers, something occurs to create a genetic mutation within cells in the endometrium,” she said.

“The Emer Casey Foundation looks forward to working with scientists to help our understanding of genetic pathways to uterine cancer.”

Obesity specialist at St Vincent’s Hospital Professor Carel le Roux said between 70% and 80% of uterine cancer patients live with obesity.

“We know that intentional weight-loss in postmenopausal women is associated with a lower endometrial cancer risk, especially among women living with obesity,” he said.

Senior research fellow in Trinity College Dublin, and coordinator of Irish events being held on Tuesday to raise awareness of these cancers, Dr Sharon O’Toole said the events are to highlight risk factors, symptoms and benefits of early diagnosis and risk reduction strategies.

Some 30 sea-swims are taking place on Tuesday to raise awareness and mark World GO Day. More information can be found here.