Man injured after vehicle hit crowd at Kildare car event

Man injured after vehicle hit crowd at Kildare car event

No arrests have been made and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 15:08
Rebecca Laffan

A man was taken to hospital this weekend after a car hit a crowd at a car enthusiast event in Co Kildare.

Gardaí say the incident occurred at 9.15pm on Saturday evening, and "criminal damage was caused to a number of vehicles"  on the Moorefield Road in Newbridge.

"One man aged in his late teens was conveyed to Naas General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in the course of this incident. No other injuries were reported," said a garda spokesperson.

No arrests have been made and investigations into the incident are ongoing, with gardaí appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident. 

Any person who may have camera footage of the incident, including dash cam and phone camera, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Newbridge Garda Station at (045) 440 180, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Hollie Thomson death Loved ones weep at funeral service of killed young mother-of-one
Three in five women can't identify symptoms of most common gynaecological cancer  Three in five women can't identify symptoms of most common gynaecological cancer 
Household stock 'No indication' more energy suppliers will leave the Irish market
Union of Students in Ireland president, Beth O Reilly, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald (Cate McCurry/PA)

Public urged to take part in cost-of-living crisis rally

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s