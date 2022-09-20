Man injured after vehicle hit crowd at Kildare car event

A man was taken to hospital this weekend after a car hit a crowd at a car enthusiast event in Co Kildare.
Gardaí say the incident occurred at 9.15pm on Saturday evening, and "criminal damage was caused to a number of vehicles" on the Moorefield Road in Newbridge.
"One man aged in his late teens was conveyed to Naas General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in the course of this incident. No other injuries were reported," said a garda spokesperson.
No arrests have been made and investigations into the incident are ongoing, with gardaí appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident.
Any person who may have camera footage of the incident, including dash cam and phone camera, is asked to make this available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Newbridge Garda Station at (045) 440 180, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.