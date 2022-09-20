More than 63 tonnes of litter removed from Irish beaches and coastlines

More than 63 tonnes of marine litter were removed from Ireland's beaches and coastline during the Big Beach Clean last weekend.

More than 10,000 volunteers took part at a record 540 different locations last Friday and Sunday.

The Big Beach Clean takes place annually at the end of bathing season with the aim of helping to "prevent litter entering our waterways and tackle the problem at its source".

A worldwide initiative, it is organised by the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), which is itself operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy, a US-based non-profit.

Since the first ICC event in 1986, more than 17m volunteers have helped remove 158m kilos of waste from beaches and coastlines all around the world.

Volunteers at each individual clean-up provide information on the litter they collect to Ocean Conservancy, which logs the information in its database and helps shape future governmental policies and campaigns.

Ardnahinch beach in Cork, where this year's flagship Big Beach Clean event took place. File Picture

To date, data collected from the ICC have informed policy in a number of areas, leading to laws banning the use of plastic grocery bags and promoting reusable ones, prohibiting mass balloon releases, and prohibiting foam food and beverage takeaway containers.

In Ireland, the clean-ups are organised by Clean Coasts, a charity programme which engages communities in the protection of Ireland’s beaches, seas and marine life.

It also works with communities to help protect and care for Ireland’s waterways, coastline, seas, ocean and marine life.

This year's flagship event took place at Ardnahinch in Cork.

"The clean coasts staff and volunteers were fantastic across the weekend, although we know many are out every weekend of the year, not just Big Beach Clean weekend," said Cullen Allen of Cully and Sully, one of the Big Beach Clean's sponsors.

"This is one of our favourite initiatives across the year and it was so heartwarming to see the great turn out yet again for 2022.”