Pension boost for people who work beyond the age of 66

The Government is to sign off on an overhaul of the State pension system that will see people who continue to work until they are 70 get increased weekly payments.

Under the plan, the official State pension age will remain at 66, but those who work until they are 70 will get pensions of up to 24% more upon retirement, with payments rising by approximately 5% for every year worked beyond 66. Based on the current State pension of €253.30, someone who works until they are 70 would get almost €315 per week.

The coalition party leaders have agreed to the changes, put forward by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, which will come before Cabinet on Tuesday, ending a long-running debate on how to handle the pension issue, against a background of a rising elderly population.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil battled over the issue in the February 2020 election and later in government formation talks.

The pension age had been due to rise to 67, something which was politically divisive and seen as a red line issue by many Fianna Fáil TDs.

However, under Ms Humphreys’ plan, which will kick in from 2024, workers can retire at any time of their choosing between 66 and 70, creating what one senior government source called “flexibility” in the State pensions system, which they said was “moving from a one-size-fits-all” approach to a system that is more in line with other European countries.

Read More PRSI would have to rise to keep the pension age at 66

The overhaul of the old-age pension will also see Ireland change to a total contributions approach over the next 10 years, meaning pension levels will be based on what is paid in over the lifetime of contributions rather than the current approach, which averages out contributions. This is due to concerns that some people are missing out due to breaks in their working lives.

It would also see long-term carers provided with a full State pension from 2024.

The Coalition parties have agreed to pension proposals put forward by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, and are due to sign off on the changes today, Tuesday. File picture

To pay for the new plan, “slow and gradual” increases to PRSI will be implemented, but sources stressed that these will not happen this year or potentially even next year.

They will instead be based on an actuarial review of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), the results of which will be released in April next year.

These reviews will be carried out once every five years.

In a report published earlier this year, the Oireachtas committee on social protection proposed that the State pension age should not rise beyond the age of 66.

However, this was at odds with the report of the Pensions Commission last October, which recommended the retirement age should be set at 66 and three months in 2028, 66 and six months in 2029, and 66 and nine months in 2030, before hitting 67 in 2031.

This summer, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the pensions plan would see contractual retirement ages banned. He said:

This idea of having to retire at 66 has to go.

"I think the market will dictate this but, equally, we want to make sure there’s no discrimination against people of that age because people are living longer, they’re healthier, quality of life is improving."

On Tuesday, the Cabinet will also sign off on Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman’s proposed Work-Life Balance Bill, which will include a package of measures to support families and promote women’s participation in the workforce.

The bill will introduce a new right to paid leave for victims of domestic violence of five days per year.

The bill will also introduce new rights for parents and carers, including the right to request flexible working and the right to leave for medical care of a child, as well as extending the statutory right to breastfeeding breaks from six months to two years.