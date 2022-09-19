More people are binge drinking now than at the start of the pandemic while fewer people don’t drink at all, a survey from Drinkaware has found.

The annual Drinkaware Barometer found 55% of people who drink have engaged in binge drinking over the last month which is an increase of 20% compared to 2020 (46%).

However, the survey also identified a change in attitude to excessive drinking, with less than one in three now thinking it is no big deal compared to 50% during 2019.

They also found just 17% of adults ‘don’t drink’ compared to 28% for 2020.

The annual barometer, published on Monday, found for the third year in a row, over half of Irish adults drink alcohol on “at least a weekly basis”.

Drinkaware, the independent national charity working to prevent and reduce alcohol misuse, said binge drinking is the consumption of 60 grams of pure alcohol or six standard drinks in one sitting.

Overall they found 27% of Irish adults, when they do drink, are now typically binge drinking.

However the barometer also identified a change in how over-drinking is seen among Irish people.

In 2019 they found 75% of people agreed with the statement “drinking to excess is just part of Irish culture”. This has now dropped to 50% of those who responded.

Also three years ago 50% agreed with the statement “we all drink to excess at some stage – it's no big deal” but that has now dropped to just 27%.

Drinkaware CEO Sheena Horgan said the steady increase in consumption cannot be ignored.

“For the third year in a row over half of the Irish adult population are drinking alcohol on at least a weekly basis, and the levels of binge drinking are increasing, with a 35% increase since the start of the pandemic,” she said.

“The amount we drink, when we drink is just as, if not more important, than the frequency of when we drink.”

She urged: “It is clear through our research that binge drinking has become the normalised drinking experience for Irish adults, and as a collective society we need to act.”

Research has shown binge drinking increases the likelihood of a person experiencing both short- and long-term harm.

Sheena Horgan CEO Drinkaware

Drinkaware cautioned that the increasing levels of binge drinking being reported year-on-year through the annual survey need to be urgently addressed.

In terms of people wanting to change their relationship with alcohol, Drinkaware found 30% would like to drink less often and 35% agree they have already made small positive changes to their drinking habits over the last month.

People gave a number of reasons for trying to drink less. This included 63% of respondents who said it is to improve their physical health, 37% to booster their personal finances and 32% because they are worried about their mental health.

Ms Horgan said these figures are positive and should also be focused on by policy-makers as part of tackling excessive drinking.

“The positive shift in cultural expectancies is one that merits recognition of the awareness raising, educational, environment and policy measures that have taken place in recent years, with the caveat that of course much more needs to be done,” she said.

The Drinkaware Barometer 2022 is a national population-based survey of 1,000 adults aged 18+ conducted by Behaviour and Attitudes in May/June 2022.