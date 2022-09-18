Archbishop says outpouring of affection for Queen has helped to strengthen relationships between communities

Archbishop Martin will attend the State funeral of the late Queen on Monday

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 21:34
Olivia Kelleher

The Catholic Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin has said that the “outpouring of affection and genuine respect” for Queen Elizabeth II right across the island of Ireland has helped to “strengthen relationships" between communities, whilst warning that the work of peace remains unfinished.

Archbishop Martin will attend the State funeral of the late Queen on Monday alongside the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell, President of the Methodist Church the Reverend David Nixon and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church the Right Reverend John Kirkpatrick.

In a statement issued today, Archbishop Martin said that he had sympathised with King Charles III and offered him "prayerful good wishes as he takes up his new responsibilities."

Archbishop Martin said since the passing of Her Majesty there has been an outpouring of affection and genuine respect towards her from right across Ireland.

“I hope and pray that in some small ways this has helped to strengthen relationships and mutual understanding between our communities.

"Queen Elizabeth, herself would want this. She was a courageous peacemaker and a reconciler of difference.” 

He said it is his hope that the efforts of Queen Elizabeth, in addition to those "who took risks for our peace" will not be forgotten.

“Many of these peacemakers have now gone to their rest. The work of peace, however, remains unfinished and urgent - and it is up to all of us to play our part,” he said.

“May Christ the Prince of Peace remain with us. May Queen Elizabeth rest in the Peace of that same Christ.”

RTÉ to air funeral of the Queen and present special programme

<p>The funeral is due to be attended by heads of state and international leaders including President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. PictureMarkus Schreiber/PA Wire</p>

